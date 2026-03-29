Formula One drivers demand urgent action after Oliver Bearman’s ‘scary’ crash at Japan GP

The damaged Haas of Oliver Bearman is loaded on to a recovery vehicle following his crash during the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Photograph: Kym Illman/Getty Images

Drivers and leading figures within Formula One have called for urgent action given their serious concern over the potential dangers now inherent in the sport after Britain’s Oliver Bearman suffered a huge accident at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The crash, caused by cars coming at one another at enormously different speeds, was described by Bearman as “scary” and by his team principal as a “lucky escape”. The race was ultimately won by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old in the process becoming the youngest driver to lead the world championship.

“It was a scary moment out there but everything is okay, which is the main thing,” said Bearman, who escaped the massive crash with only bruising. “The adrenaline is wearing off a bit so it’s going to be a long trip home, but I’m absolutely fine.”

Bearman went off the track at 304km/h (189mp/h) and his Haas car was sent hurtling into the barriers where he suffered a 50G impact, after he had to swerve to avoid hitting Franco Colapinto’s car which was going relatively slowly in comparison.

The differential had been caused because Bearman was deploying extra electrical power – the boost mode – just as Colapinto was going much slower as his energy use had been depleted. It is a scenario that many had warned was likely under this season’s new regulations with the management of electrical energy now an integral part of racing.

The Haas principal, Ayao Komatsu, agreed when asked if Bearman had had a lucky escape. “Yes. It could have been a lot worse,” he said. “I am just glad he did not break anything. We have been talking about closing speeds, and this accident has now happened so we cannot ignore it. Safety should always be top of the list.”

The world champion, Lando Norris, had warned that this was a danger for the sport at the first round of the season and his McLaren team principal, Andrea Stella, had highlighted it as a potential danger before the season had even begun during testing.

After the accident at Suzuka the Williams driver Carlos Sainz was unequivocal that action had to be taken. “We’ve been warning them about this happening,” he said. “These kind of closing speeds and these kind of accidents were always going to happen and I’m not very happy with what we’ve had up until now. Hopefully we come up with a better solution that doesn’t create these massive closing speeds and a safer way of going racing.

“We were lucky there was an escape road. Now imagine going to Baku or Singapore or Vegas and having this kind of closing speeds and crashes next to the walls. We’ve warned the FIA these accidents are going to happen a lot with this set of regulations and we need to change something soon if we don’t want them to happen.”

Stella agreed that it lent an urgency to the imperative for action. “This should jump to the top of the agenda,” he said. “We don’t want to wait for things to happen to put actions in place. Today something happened. Oliver, luckily, got out of it with just some bruises but nothing too major. We have a responsibility to put in place the actions that, especially from a safety point of view, should be implemented.”

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, issued a statement confirming that the regulations are set to be reviewed in the period before the next round in Miami in five weeks.

“A number of meetings are scheduled in April to assess the operation of the new regulations and to determine whether any refinements are required,” it read. “The FIA will continue to work in close and constructive collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcome for the sport and safety will always remain a core element of the FIA’s mission.”

Antonelli claimed his second successive win having dropped from pole to sixth at the start. Oscar Piastri finished second while Charles Leclerc came third. – Guardian