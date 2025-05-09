Three charged in connection with €500,000 of drugs in locations including church in Limerick

Gardaí initially discovered €30,000 worth of cannabis herb when they stopped and searched a car in the Galvone Industrial Estate. Stock photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Three men were granted bail on Friday following a Garda seizure of half a million euro worth of drugs found at a church, a car and a house in Limerick.

The three accused – Wesley Ryan, Jonathan Morey and Charlie Robinson – appeared before Limerick District Court in connection with the €500,000 drug seizure in the Galvone area on Tuesday.

Gardaí initially discovered €30,000 worth of cannabis herb when they stopped and searched a car in the Galvone Industrial Estate. Follow-up searches of a unit located in the industrial zone yielded a further €350,000 of cannabis, and €150,000 of cocaine.

Det Gda Declan O’Halloran, Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, told the court that Wesley Ryan (47), of Downey Street, Garryowen, did not reply when charged with a total of six offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Ryan, represented by barrister Joe McMahon BL, was accused of three counts of possessing cannabis and cocaine for sale or supply at Redeemed Christian Church of God, Unit 2, Galvone Industrial Estate, and at the industrial estate. He is also accused of three counts of simple possession of the drugs at the same locations.

Garda Steven McEntegart gave evidence of Jonathan Morey (34), Courtbrack House, Mungret Street, Limerick City, also making no reply when he was charged with eight offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Morey, also represented by Mr McMahon and assigned a solicitor, Mike O’Donnell, was accused of four counts of possession of cannabis and cocaine as well as four counts of simple possession of the drugs, at the church, industrial estate and at his home address.

Det Gda Dan Dillon told the court that he arrested and charged the third accused man, Charlie Robinson (45), of Glenside, Hassett’s Cross, Limerick, with one count of possessing cannabis for sale or supply and with one count of simple possession of cannabis at the Galvone Industrial Estate.

Garda Dillon said that Mr Robinson, represented by solicitor Turlough Herbert, replied “no comment” in response to one of the charges preferred against him.

Prosecuting sergeant Aisling O’Neill of Roxboro Road Garda station said that bail conditions for the three accused men had been agreed by all parties.

Judge Patricia Harney granted bail to all three men, on strict conditions.

These include that the three men each notify gardaí of any change in their address; that they sign on daily at Henry Street Garda station, Limerick; that they surrender their passports and not leave the jurisdiction; and that they each be available 24 hours a day to gardaí via a charged and credited mobile phone.

The judge remanded the three men on bail to appear before Limerick District Court on September 26th for further directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.