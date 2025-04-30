Richard Satchwell trial hears gardaí in Youghal became increasingly suspicious during search for Tina Satchwell

Gardaí became increasingly concerned as a missing persons inquiry in 2017 into the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell produced no evidence as to where she might be, the Central Criminal Court in Dublin has been told.

Retired sergeant John Sharkey, formerly of Youghal Garda Station, Co Cork, said that in the two or three weeks after Ms Satchwell was formally reported missing by her husband, Richard Satchwell, on May 11th, 2017, he became suspicious something “untoward” had happened.

In an application for a search warrant to the District Court at Youghal on June 2nd, 2017, Sgt Sharkey said Mr Satchwell had told gardaí his wife had assaulted him previously and that he, Sgt Sharkey, suspected Ms Satchwell “may have been injured or incapacitated in a criminal event”.

Sgt Sharkey was responding to questions from Brendan Grehan SC, counsel for Mr Satchwell (58), who denies the murder of his 45-year-old wife, Tina, at their home at No 3 Grattan Street, Youghal, between March 19th and 20th, 2017. Her body was found in the house in October 2023.

It is the second day of evidence in the trial before a jury presided over by Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

Asked about his suspicions concerning about Ms Satchwell at the time the search warrant was applied for, Sgt Sharkey said he was not alone within the gardaí in having suspicions as to what may have happened.

“It would have been a corporate suspicion,” he said.

Sgt Sharkey told the court the station in Youghal first became aware of concerns about Ms Satchwell in late March or early April when her husband told the station in Fermoy she had left home suddenly.

Garda Cathal Whelan told Gerardine Small SC, for the prosecution, he had taken photographs of the Satchwell home on Grattan Street during the June 7th search.

He described the old three storey house as untidy and unkempt, with a birdcage that had not been cleaned in a long time, a number of dog boxes, and unwashed dishes in the kitchen.

One upstairs room contained hundreds of items of clothing hanging on rails, and there was further clothing in a room in the attic, as well as a sunbed, he said.

He took photographs of the interior of the house and the yard and shed out the back at the outset of the search but did not take photographs of anything discovered during the search considered at the time to be of evidential value.

The trial is continuing.