Mater hospital patient burgled charity and stole €3,000 worth of items, court hears

The investigating garda agreed with counsel, defending, that his client checked into the hospital out of genuine medical need. Photograph: Getty Images

A man who registered at the Mater hospital with a genuine medical issue left the A&E department, then broke into a hospital charity, stealing €3,000 worth of items.

James Lawlor (44) was later seen on CCTV sitting in the emergency department at the Dublin hospital after carrying out the burglary at the Mater Hospital Foundation, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to burglary on February 7th, 2024, at the foundation. Lawlor with an address in Cavendish Row, Dublin 1, has 168 previous convictions including for burglary, theft, criminal damage and drugs offences.

The investigating garda told Aideen Collard, prosecuting, that Lawlor was released from custody a week before he committed this offence, having served a sentence of three years for burglary.

READ MORE

The foundation is a charity which supports the hospital’s work through fundraising. Gardaí received a report of a break-in at its offices in the early hours.

A basement window and two interior doors were damaged, costing approximately €380 to repair. Three laptops, an iPhone in its box, three headsets and bags had been taken, with a value of €3,736.50 for all items.

A screwdriver and Stanley knife were recovered at the scene.

When interviewed by gardaí, Lawlor denied any involvement in the burglary but identified himself on CCTV from the hospital. He said the bag belonged to a relative. He has been in custody since his arrest on February 11th, 2024.

The investigating garda agreed with David Perry, defending, that his client checked into the hospital out of genuine medical need.

The garda agreed that Lawlor has a long history of addiction and many of his previous convictions relate to his use of drugs. Lawlor is married with children.

Judge Orla Crowe said it was aggravating that Lawlor committed this offence a week after being released from custody and that no property was recovered.

The judge said Lawlor’s record of previous convictions, and the value of the property stolen were also aggravating.

The judge imposed a sentence of three years and nine months, suspending the final nine months for two years on strict conditions, saying the court wished to incentivise Lawlor’s rehabilitation.