University Hospital Galway apologises for shortcomings in delivery of baby who died hour after birth

University Hospital Galway (UHG) has apologised for shortcomings in care provided during the delivery of a baby girl who died one hour after her birth.

Ailbhe Gilligan’s parents, Anna and Gerard Gilligan, of Oranmore, Co Galway, sued the Health Service Executive over her death on October 27th, 2020. The court heard on Tuesday that they settled their action.

The family’s counsel, Doireann O’Mahony, said it was their case that monitoring of the baby’s heart rate was deficient. The baby allegedly suffered a hypoxic ischemic insult, which is a brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen, counsel said.

Ailbhe died an hour after her birth when attempts to resuscitate her failed, the court heard.

The HSE admitted a breach of duty in the management of the mother’s labour and baby’s delivery, in failing to repeat a foetal scalp blood sample on three occasions or to expedite delivery based on the heartrate tracing.

However, the HSE denied that the death was caused solely and entirely by the admitted breach of duty.

In a letter of apology read to the court, UHG general manager Chris Kane expressed sincere condolences to the Gilligan family on behalf of him and the hospital.

“The hospital acknowledges the shortcoming in the obstetric care provided during Ailbhe’s delivery and we sincerely apologise in this regard,” the letter said.

The Gilligans’ case contended that Ailbhe would have survived if she had been delivered earlier.

The action claimed that early warning signs of foetal distress were overlooked.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey conveyed his deepest sympathy to the Gilligan family.