Gerry Adams defamation case: Jury sworn in for former Sinn Féin leader’s action against BBC

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has taken the BBC to court over a 2016 programme which, he claims, defamed him. Video: Enda O'Dowd

A jury of seven men and five women has been empanelled in advance of the civil trial hearing into former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams’ defamation action against the BBC.

Mr Adams (76) has claimed in the High Court that the BBC falsely alleged he sanctioned the April 2006 killing of former Sinn Féin official Denis Donaldson, who worked for decades as a British spy.

The case arises out of a 2016 BBC Spotlight programme in which Mr Adams claims the allegation was made, and in an article on the BBC website. The claims were made by an anonymous source, referred to as “Martin”, who claimed to be a paid British agent while an IRA member.

The BBC denies defamation and claims the programme and publication were put out in good faith and during the course of discussion on a subject of public and vital interest. The BBC says the programme constituted responsible journalism that was the result of careful investigation.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens told jurors on Tuesday morning that the trial is a “controlled process” that should be decided on the evidence before the court. He asked jurors to resist engaging in any of their own research.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.

The court has previously heard the broadcaster will argue Mr Adams was a leading member of the IRA during its campaign of violence throughout the Troubles, and that he had a history of not condemning the killing of informers.

Mr Adams has at all times denied any involvement in Mr Donaldson’s death, which dissident republicans claimed responsibility for in 2009. He claims all allegations connecting him or the IRA to the death are attempts to discredit republicans.

Mr Donaldson was shot dead inside an isolated cottage near Glenties, Co Donegal, in April 2006, some months after being exposed as an MI5 agent.

Mr Adams is represented by Tom Hogan SC, Declan Doyle SC and John Kerr.

Former attorney general Paul Gallagher SC, Eoin McCullough SC and Hugh McDowell appear for the BBC.