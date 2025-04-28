Dublin businessman sent forward for trial on coercive control charges

Graham Beegan, 45, is charged with coercively controlling his wife and assaulting and threatening to kill or cause her serious harm in 2021 and 2022. Photograph: Collins Courts

A Dublin businessman accused of “emotional, physical and financial control” of his wife and monitoring her with cameras in their home has been sent forward for trial.

Graham Beegan, 45, was charged with coercively controlling his wife and assaulting and threatening to kill or cause her serious harm in 2021 and 2022.

Gardaí served a book of evidence on him at Dublin District Court on Monday.

Mr Beegan, of Pakenham House, Spencer Dock, Dublin 1, is charged with coercive control of his wife, which is said to have had a “serious effect” on her on dates between January 2019 and September 2022.

He is also charged with three counts of assaulting her, causing her harm and four of threatening to kill her at their home address on dates in 2021 and 2022.

Judge Michele Finan noted the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on the indictment, and a book of evidence was served on the accused.

She granted a return-for-trial order, sending him forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on May 29th. He was remanded on continuing bail with a no-contact condition.

He has yet to enter pleas to the charge under Section 39 of the Domestic Violence, as well as sections 3 and 5 and the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Bail conditions state Mr Beegan must remain away from the alleged victim, not contact her by any means, and notify gardaí of any change of address.

Defence barrister Robert Crowley said the accused had no issue surrendering his passport but travelled regularly for work and asked to be able to apply to have it returned when required.

The court held it could be returned with three days’ notice and proof of travel arrangements. Mr Beegan did not address the court on Monday.