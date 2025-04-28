Boy who suffered eye injury in driving range incident settles action for €55,000

A young boy who struck a golf ball at a driving range before it rebounded hitting him in the eye has settled a High Court action for €55,000. Barry Conroy was only five years of age when the incident occurred at Heath golf club in Portlaoise six years ago.

His counsel, David Roberts, told the court the boy struck a golf ball, but it rebounded on to his face hitting him in the right eye. The boy, he said, suffered a blunt eye trauma but has now fully recovered, though he will need follow up checks in the future.

Mr Justice Nuala Jackson said Barry Conway was a “very fortunate young man”, and said the boy had done extremely well in the settlement. Barry (11), of Togher, Portlaoise, Co Laois. had through his mother Maura Conroy sued the trustees of the Heath golf club, with registered offices at Greatheath, Portlaoise, Co Laois, over the incident on March 10th, 2019.

In the proceedings it was claimed there was an alleged failure to take any or any adequate precautions to ensure the boy was safe while on the premises, and an alleged failure to take any or any adequate measures to prevent the injury which in fact occurred.

READ MORE

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to provide the necessary care and attention to ensure the safety of the boy.

The boy was brought to his local hospital, and was later managed at the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear hospital. It was claimed his injuries included bruising, swelling and raised intraocular pressure as well as a small tissue hole.

Mr Roberts told the court that the matter had fully resolved within two years but the boy will need follow up checks.

Ms Justice Jackson approved the settlement.