Brian Ibe (24) convicted of murdering ‘gentleman’ who took him into his home

Peter Kennedy of Moore Park, Newbridge, who died from serious head injuries in Beaumont Hospital on May 12th, 2020.

A jury has convicted a young man of the murder of a 65-year-old “gentleman” who had taken both the defendant and his mother into his home after learning of their struggles with homelessness, rejecting his defence that he was entitled to a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

A consultant psychiatrist had told the jury that the first time Brian Ibe (24) reported hearing voices in his head was over a year after he was remanded in custody, on the same day his awareness of the possibility of the special verdict was first documented.

The jury of six men and six women at the Central Criminal Court deliberated for just under seven hours before delivering their unanimous verdict on Wednesday.

Ibe, of no fixed abode and formerly of Moore Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Peter Kennedy between April 28th and May 1th, 2020, both dates inclusive, in Newbridge.

He had also pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to assault causing harm to Garda Brendan O’Donnell at Newbridge Garda Station on or about April 29th, 2020. The jury found him guilty of both charges.

The matter was put back to May 19th next for sentencing, with Ibe remanded in custody.

