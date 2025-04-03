Man who issued threatening letter to TV psychologist Eddie Murphy gets four-month jail sentence

Dr Eddie Murphy from the TV show Operation Transformation: 'These threats caused emotional harm to me. It terrified me.'

A 59-year-old man has received a four-month jail sentence for issuing a threatening letter to Operation Transformation TV psychologist Eddie Murphy.

Garda Sergeant JJ Kirby told Portlaoise District Court that Mr Murphy was waiving his right to anonymity and was agreeing to lift reporting restrictions.

Paul Mangan from 25 The Green, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Co Kildare pleaded guilty to a single charge under Section 4 of the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020.

Garda Rebecca Cleary said that, on October 31st, 2023, the accused entered Portarlington Enterprise Centre, Canal Road, Portarlington, Co Laois, where Mr Murphy has an office, and delivered a letter for his attention before leaving.

She said Mr Murphy initially thought the envelope contained a Mass card as his mother had recently died, but it later transpired that “an allegation was made that he was having an affair with the accused’s wife”.

Gda Cleary said that a cautioned statement was taken from the accused and in it Mangan admitted to delivering the letter.

In his statement, Mangan said: “The letter outlined that I knew that there was something going on with him and my wife. The gist of it was to stay away from my wife and my family. I did say that I would confront him. By that I meant I would speak to him about it. There was no physical threat, nor would I dream of it.”

Defending solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that her client provided full co-operation to gardaí when he was contacted.

Mr Murphy took the stand and asked for permission to read into the court record his victim impact statement.

He said: “This person inflicted significant distress and fear through his targeted and deliberate harassment, including coming to my workplace and issuing threats, and attempted to damage my personal and professional reputation. It was deeply disturbing. It has shaken our personal security.

“He sent a direct communication containing threats warning of vengeance and severe consequences, saying ‘I will destroy you’, ‘I will confront you at your office’. He specifically targeted my good name as a professional psychologist. He threatened to post it on specialised forums that would then go on to mainstream. That he would contact my colleagues and peers in my place of work.

“His threats were explicit, calculated and terrifying. He said that he was going to be utterly ruthless with the capacity for vengeance.”

Mr Murphy said: “These threats caused emotional harm to me. It terrified me. It affected my wife. She just had a significant cancer diagnosis as well. Our home, which is a place of safety, is now a fortress. We put in security cameras and alarms. We have no sense of peace ...

“I was diagnosed with acute stress disorder and my GP advised that I take a month off work. I was always wondering whether he would follow through on the threats.”

Mr Murphy said he had never met Mr Mangan.

Under questioning from defence solicitor, Mr Murphy said Mr Mangan’s wife works in the psychology services, and he manages over 40 psychologists. He said he had worked with the accused’s wife for more than 20 years and had never socially met her.

Ms Fitzpatrick said her client had written a letter of apology which Mr Murphy had refused to accept.

Making reference to the letter that Mr Murphy had received at his place of work, Judge Andrew Cody said it was “shocking, disgusting and despicable. It must have been terrifying”.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that her client, who is originally from Co Mayo, had recently been separated, partly arising from the incident. She said at the age of 24 he graduated with a qualification as a registered qualified nurse. In his early 30s he began as a staff nurse in St Patrick’s University Hospital in Dublin and since 2017 has been in charge of a ward with a staff quota of 22 people.

Ms Fitzpatrick said Mr Mangan was offering €3,000 by way of compensation for the distress he caused to Mr Murphy. However Mr Murphy said he was refusing to accept it and instead asked that it be given to the charity Lust For Life.

Before passing sentence Judge Cody said he was “bemused” and questioned why the DPP did not direct that the case be heard at Circuit Court level, where a higher sentence could be passed.

The judge said the letter was “as bad as you can get in terms of the threats, the name calling and the allegations”.

Sentencing Mangan to four months in prison, Judge Cody, at the request of Ms Fitzpatrick, went on to set an own bail recognisance of €1,000 with a cash bond of €500 in the event he wished to appeal against the sentence, which he took up before the close of court business.