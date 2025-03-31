Man with €12,000 worth of ‘skinny pen’ jabs at Dublin Airport avoids jail

Customs officers stopped the man at Terminal 1 arrivals after he had flown back from Turkey. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A man intercepted at Dublin Airport with €12,000 worth of potentially dangerous “skinny pen” weight loss injections following a trip to Turkey has escaped a jail sentence.

Patrick Fay, Fitzgerald Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, who was thwarted when he tried to bring home a 5½-year supply, pleaded guilty to three charges.

The offences were under the Irish Medicines Board Acts for unlawfully importing Saxenda injections, nicknamed skinny pens, keeping them for supply, and placing them on the market without authorisation.

Dublin District Court heard earlier that the building maintenance worker was stopped at Terminal 1 arrivals on November 13th 2023, leading to the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) prosecution.

READ MORE

The offence carries a maximum €4,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment per charge.

On Monday, Judge Anthony Halpin noted that a “glowing” pre-sentence Probation Service report said Fay was suitable for community service. Imposing that sanction, he ordered Fay to perform 100 hours of work instead of a three-month prison sentence.

The court heard that the medication used without proper supervision has the potential to kill people with certain conditions.

HPRA authorised officer Ciaran Wright said: “It is extremely worrying to the authorities, and it appears to be a more common factor now these pens are more available on the streets outside the legal supply chain.”

In evidence, Mr Wright said customs officers stopped Fay, who had just flown back from Kusadasi.

The witness agreed with Brian Gageby, BL, prosecuting, that Fay’s bag had 60 pens labelled Saxenda. He had claimed the product was for himself, three family members, and two friends.

He said he had bought them before through Instagram or Facebook, but in this case, he had got them over the counter while on his trip to Turkey.

Mr Gageby told the court that Saxenda was authorised for supply through pharmacies only with a prescription. However, Fay’s skinny pens did not have European marketing authorisation, and there was no English or Irish translation.

Each pen had a street value of €150 to €200. Fay, a father of three, had 40 injections for himself, valued at approximately €8,000, and the rest for family and friends, the court heard.

Mr Wright agreed that, when questioned, Fay said he did not realise he was doing anything wrong, and he apologised and co-operated.

The court heard he had no prior convictions.

His barrister said he worked full-time and showed clear remorse.

Judge Halpin did not accept a defence proposition that it was like buying paracetamol in a supermarket, saying: “One jab of this could kill you”.

However, the judge said he would give him the benefit of the doubt about his account to the HPRA.