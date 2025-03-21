Kyle Hayes will not be jailed if deemed suitable for 180 hours of community service, judge rules

Kyle Hayes was convicted in December 2023 of violent disorder at the Icon nightclub on October 28th, 2019 Photograph: Gareth Williams

A judge has told All-Star Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes he will not be jailed if he is deemed suitable for 180 hours of voluntary community service.

The unpaid service would be in lieu of a three-month jail sentence for the five time All Ireland winner’s conviction for violent disorder in a nightclub.

Judge Dara Hayes on Friday morning adjourned a Section 99 re-entry of a two-year suspended sentence imposed on Hayes after he was convicted in December 2023 of violent disorder at the Icon nightclub on October 28th, 2019.

Judge Hayes said that if the hurler is deemed unsuitable for community service, he’ll serve three months of two year suspended sentence.

READ MORE

The matter has been adjourned for mention on April 28th to set a date for finalisation of the case.