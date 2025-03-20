‘Monster’ jailed for nine years for sexually abusing daughter and sister-in-law

A “monster” who sexually assaulted his daughter and sister-in-law when they were children has been jailed for nine years.

At Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday, Judge Sinead McMullan lifted a ban on identifying Christopher O’Mahony (67) after hearing his daughter Emma O’Shaughnessy and sister-in-law Helen Costelloe had waived their right to anonymity.

O’Mahony, of Kerrykyle, Ardagh, Co Limerick, was charged with 54 counts on indictment and pleaded guilty to 18 sample counts of sexually assaulting and indecently assaulting his victims, from when they were aged nine and 10, on dates in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ms O’Shaughnessy and Ms Costelloe welcomed the sentence imposed on O’Mahony and praised Judge McMullan for delivering her judgment with sensitivity.

Ms O’Shaughnessy, who described her father as a “monster” and a “paedophile”, and Ms Costelloe said they wanted to encourage other victims of sexual abuse to come forward so as to break the stigma for survivors and to bring abusers to justice.