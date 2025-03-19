DPP directions still awaited on Eddie Hutch snr murder case, coroner’s court told

Requesting an adjournment of a further six months, Det Insp Alan McDevitt confirmed that the file relating to the murder of Eddie Hutch snr remains with the DPP and direction is awaited. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Directions are still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions amid a “complicated investigation” into the Hutch-Kinahan feud murder of Eddie Hutch snr.

A brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday that a file had been sent to the DPP more than a year ago in February 2024 into the almost decade-old shooting.

Mr Hutch (59), a taxi driver and brother of veteran criminal Gerry Hutch, was shot outside his home on Poplar Row in north inner city Dublin on February 8th, 2016.

The Irish Times previously reported that gardaí believe the file sent to the DPP contains evidence that they believe could lead to several men, including Daniel Kinahan, being charged with offences related to the killing of Mr Hutch.

Requesting an adjournment of a further six months, Det Insp Alan McDevitt confirmed that the file remains with the DPP and direction is awaited.

Asked by coroner Dr Clare Keane how optimistic he was that there might be progress within the next six months, he said: “I think it’s fair to say that it’s a complicated investigation, coroner. I would be hopeful that there would be direction within that time.”

The murder of the father of five occurred three days after an attack at the Regency Hotel in north Dublin in which Kinahan associate David Byrne, of Crumlin, Dublin, was shot dead.