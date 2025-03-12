Man jailed for four years for forcing vulnerable woman to give him money and €1,300 phone

A man who targeted a vulnerable young woman with Down syndrome and forced her to give him money and an iPhone has been jailed for four years.

Sinore Iosca (25), of Sheephill Green, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to false imprisonment on May 14th, 2018. He has no previous convictions.

On Wednesday, Det Gda Cathal Feeney told the court the then 23-year-old woman encountered Iosca (then aged 18) on Aungier Street in Dublin’s city centre.

Iosca told her he had been robbed and had no money.

He walked her to a nearby ATM where she withdrew €20 and gave it to him. Iosca then walked her to another ATM, where she withdrew €400 for him.

He led her on to a bus and they got off at College Green. He took her to a CompuB store, where she purchased an iPhone X, costing about €1,300.

Iosca brought her to Weirs on Grafton Street, where they browsed Rolex watches.

Barrister Grainne O’Neill, prosecuting, told the court the woman was “targeted, directed and controlled” by Iosca and she was unable to use her free will during the two-hour ordeal.

Iosca was identified from CCTV footage and arrested a few days later.

The woman’s father read a victim impact statement saying his “cherished and beautiful daughter” suffered “deep and distressing psychological injuries” as a result of this incident and is now fearful for her safety.

The family worked hard to help the woman enjoy as much independence as possible, but these efforts were “undermined and negated by this targeted and predatory attack”, he said.

His daughter has withdrawn socially, become isolated and has trust issues. She was the victim of a serious crime years before this incident, and that trauma resurfaced for her and her family, he said.

The family is fearful for her future, he said. She was “not safe” that day in the city and it saddens the family that this “cruelty” was inflicted on her while she was “walking the streets in daylight”, he said.

When interviewed, Iosca denied stealing, saying the woman gave him the money and the phone as presents. Iosca identified himself on CCTV and told gardaí that he did not notice the woman had Down syndrome.

Michael Hourigan SC, defending, noted this was a “distressing” and “mean” incident, for which his client is apologetic. He said Iosca has a mild to moderate intellectual disability and neurological issues, but understands the difference between right and wrong.

Imposing sentence, Judge Martin Nolan said the woman was minding her own business when Iosca took advantage of her.

He said the court regarded this as “serious wrongdoing”.

Judge Nolan handed him a four-year prison sentence, backdated to October 9th last when he entered custody.