Judge orders psychiatric report on man accused of Stoneybatter knife attacks

Gardaí on patrol on the corner of Oxmantown Road and Cowper Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin in the wake of the knife attacks. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A judge has ordered the preparation of a psychiatric report on a man accused of attacking and injuring two men during stabbings in Dublin’s Stoneybatter area.

The men sustained slashing-type neck wounds at around 3pm on Sunday, February 9th.

Gabriel Ferreira Motta Valladares, 29-year-old Brazilian national with an address at Broadstone Avenue, Dublin 7, was charged with four offences but made no application for bail last week, and he was held in custody.

Gardaí, including unarmed officers and detectives supported by Armed Support Units, responded to the incident. The man was initially intercepted and detained close to the scene by an unarmed uniformed garda.

He was charged with assault causing harm to two named men at Niall Street and Oxmantown Road.

Two further charges were for unlawful possession of weapons, a box cutter knife at Murtagh Road and black scissors at Manor Street, both in Dublin 7.

Mr Valladares faced his second hearing when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday, and he again deferred making a bail application.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded him in continuing custody. He acceded to a request from counsel Eloise Flynn, instructed by solicitor Michael French, to adjourn the case for two weeks and to order a psychiatric report on the accused.

During his first hearing last week, a visibly upset Mr Valladares sat silently with his arms across his chest and later with his hands joined in front of his face as the court heard evidence. He listened to the proceedings with the help of an interpreter.

Detective Garda David Chapman said the accused answered “no comment” when the first charge was put to him. His response to the second charge was: “I was afraid to be killed.”

He had “no reply” to the remaining two.

Legal aid was granted after the judge was informed the accused was not working and had no income.