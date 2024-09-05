Man charged with illegal possession of submachine-gun and ammunition in Limerick

The man is due before Limerick District Court. Photograph: Brian Gavin/Press 22

A man has appeared before Limerick District Court charged with the illegal possession of a submachine-gun and ammunition earlier his week.

Willie Woodland (31), of Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty, Limerick, is accused of having the weapon and ammunition at his home address on September 3rd.

Mr Woodland was charged with being in possession of a 9x18mm Makarov calibre Rak make model PM63 submachine-gun for an unlawful purpose. He is also accused of having a quantity of 9x18mm Makrov calibre ammunition for an unlawful purpose.

Garda Laura Lyons, based at Henry Street station in Limerick, gave evidence that Det Garda Sean O’Hagan arrested and charged Mr Woodland, who made no reply.

Mr Woodland did not speak during the brief court hearing and no evidence was heard in court.

Garda Sgt Sean Murray, of Roxboro Road station, made an application for Mr Woodland to be remanded in custody until next week while directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were awaited.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan was assigned to represent Mr Woodland who was granted free legal aid. Ms Ryan said she was not applying for bail.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican granted Sgt Murray’s application and remanded Mr Woodland in custody to appear before the court via video-link on September 10th.