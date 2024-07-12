Former Defence Forces private settles claim over injury sustained in unarmed combat exercise

Aran Wheeler, who is no longer in the Army, alleged he had been 'taken down' by an instructor who had also fallen heavily on his right knee.

A former private in the Defence Forces who claimed he was injured during an unarmed combat demonstration has settled, for an undisclosed sum, a €60,000 damages claim against the Minister for Defence.

Aran Wheeler, of Dale Tree Court, Tallaght, Dublin, alleged that his right knee had been injured when he was thrown by his instructor in “an aggressive” leg sweep that had followed a right cross hook during training at Custume Barracks, Athlone, six years ago.

Barrister Kevin D’Arcy, counsel for the plaintiff, told Judge Sarah Berkeley in the Circuit Civil Court that in November 2017, the recruit soldier had been directed to participate in unarmed combat exercises.

Mr D’Arcy said it was his client’s case that owing to the negligence on the part of his instructor, the use of excessive force or system of instruction had caused him injury.

Mr Wheeler, who is no longer in the Army, alleged he had been “taken down” by an instructor who had also fallen heavily on his right knee.

He said he had been taken to Tullamore Hospital where x-rays revealed no bone injury. Following the incident, he had been placed on light duties. His love of football and martial arts had been affected by his injury, the court heard.

Following a dispute over the provision or otherwise of full discovery of documents, Judge Berkeley allowed the parties time for talks.

Mr D’Arcy later told the court that the case had been settled and could be struck out with District Court costs, an indication that the settlement was within the €15,000 jurisdiction of the lower court.

A full defence had been entered on behalf of the Minister.