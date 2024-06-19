Man charged with petrol bomb attack on building earmarked for asylum seekers released on bail

The Dublin Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control at St John’s House in Tallaght, Dublin, in May. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

An 18-year-old man charged over a petrol bomb attack at a building in Tallaght, Dublin, which was earmarked for asylum seekers, has been granted €3,000 bail with strict terms in the High Court.

Andy Donohue, Citywest View, Tallaght, is charged under the Criminal Damage Act on May 21st at St John’s House on High Street in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The incident, believed to have caused €20,000 worth of damages, happened at St John’s House, a then vacant property.

He was denied bail at Tallaght District Court on May 27th but brought a fresh application before the High Court in Cloverhill on Wednesday.

He did not address the court and faced a continued objection to bail. Garda sergeant Gary Lynch agreed with Rachel Cadden BL, for the State, that it was based on a concern the accused could be a danger to the community.

He said the charge could carry a 10-year sentence on conviction. A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution, and the sergeant expected further charges.

Mr Justice Paul Burns was told that at the time of the incident, the building was being considered for asylum seekers and is now being used as an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre.

The court heard that emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11pm, and the Dublin Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control.

The sergeant, outlining the investigation, said, an “extensive CCTV trawl was carried out”.

Footage from St John’s House showed a male walking down High Street.

He appeared to have a backpack when he emerged from a housing estate on his way to the scene.

The court heard the male, who was not wearing gloves, threw a petrol bomb at a window, but it was deflected.

It was alleged he then used a hammer to smash glass and throw in another two petrol bombs. A female security guard was nearby inside and had to flee through an emergency exit.

The sergeant said the arresting officer, Garda Eoin Monahan, believed it was evident Mr Donohue had “a clear view on current immigration policy in Ireland”. A newspaper article about the incident was said to have been on the youth’s bed.

The garda believed the teen “had a certain amount of pride” over the damage caused.

Ruling on the application, Mr Justice Burns granted bail but imposed strict conditions. He set the bond at €100 and ordered approval of an independent surety and a €3,000 lodgement.

The youth, who has yet to indicate a plea, must remain in custody until the cash lodgement and will face his next hearing in the District Court later this month.