Two men due in court over murder of Keane Mulready Woods

Two men are due in court in Dublin charged in connection with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods (17).
The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, are expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.
Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12th, 2020. The following day, parts of the his body were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.
Two days later, further remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area.
Mr Mulready-Woods’s torso was discovered on March 11th, 2020, hidden in an overgrown ravine during a search of waste ground at Rathmullan Park.
