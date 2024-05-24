Garda to be tried for perverting course of justice, false imprisonment of woman and burglary of flat in Dublin

A garda has been sent forward for trial charged with perverting the course of justice, burglary and the false imprisonment of a woman in Dublin.

Colum Ryan (35) with a Co Meath address, appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday where he faced five charges for alleged offences in 2021.

He is one of four officers before the courts arising from the same investigation by the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

Garda Ryan is accused of creating and printing a search warrant and information on September 30th to pervert the course of public justice after a search on September 7th at a basement flat at Mountjoy Square, Dublin 1.

It is also alleged that between September 30th and December 8th, he procured the signatures of peace commissioner Steven Wrenn and another named man on the warrant.

He is also charged with burglary of the basement flat on September 7th, and on the same date charged with detaining a woman against her will at St John’s Road West, Dublin 8.

ACU Det Sgt Garda Kieran Kilcoyne served the defendant with a book of evidence at Dublin District Court.

Judge Michael Ramsey noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed trial on indictment and granted a return-for-trial order. He told the defendant that he was being sent forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed on June 20th for mention.

The accused nodded to indicate he understood when given the formal warning to notify the prosecution if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

The officer, who was not in uniform, has yet to indicate a plea and made no reply when charged.

His solicitor, Elizabeth Hughes, said her client was applying for legal aid, and she asked that it include senior counsel for the defence “given the serious nature of the charge”.

Judge Ramsey acceded to the request and remanded him on €200 bail.

Last week, three Dublin-based gardaí were sent forward for trial on related charges.

Robert Gorman (43) who has a north Dublin address; Garda Mark Duffy (39) from Dublin 15; and Garda Sgt Ciaran Whelan, (51) who resides in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary are accused of perverting the course of justice and burglary of flats.

Sergeant Whelan is facing an additional charge of false imprisonment of a woman.

A peace commissioner and former Labour Party councillor has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and forgery.

Steven Wrenn (50) of Iveragh Road, Whitehall, Dublin, is accused of signing two false search warrants for flats at Mountjoy Square, Dublin 1 and Kenilworth Road, in 2021.

He has indicated a not-guilty plea and is due back in court in June to be served with a book of evidence and for a trial order.