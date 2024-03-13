Two men further remanded over Co Kerry crystal meth seizure

Two Co Kerry men charged in connection with the biggest ever seizure of methylamphetamine in the State, with an estimated value of €32.8 million, have been further remanded in custody pending a High Court bail application.

Nathan McDonnell and James Leen appeared separately via video link before Tralee District Court on Wednesday morning.

Mr McDonnell (43) of Ballyroe, Tralee, is charged that between October 27th, 2023, and February 12th, 2024, at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, Tralee, Co Kerry, he had in his possession methylamphetamine, known as crystal meth, with a market value of €13,000 or more, for sale or supply in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and contrary to section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Acts.

Mr Leen (41) of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co Kerry is charged with the same offence. He is further charged that on October 16th, 2023, at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork he imported methylamphetamine with a value of €13,000 or more contrary to section 15 B of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Leen appeared via video link from Cork Prison on Wednesday morning. Mr Leen’s solicitor Patt Mann, a bail application was pending in the High Court on Thursday.

Mr McDonnell appeared separately via video link from Portlaoise prison. Mr McDonnell’s solicitor Padraig O’Connell said he expects his client will be granted bail on Thursday in the High Court.

The book of evidence was not available yet, Sergeant Chris Manton, prosecuting, informed the court. His application was for further remand.

Judge David Waters remanded both men in custody to appear in Tralee District Court on March 27th via video link.