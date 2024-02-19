Convicted former solicitor and property developer Michael Lynn due before court for sentencing

A sentencing hearing for the former solicitor and property developer Michael Lynn (55) is to take place this afternoon before Judge Martin Nolan in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

In December a jury found Lynn guilty of 10 of 21 charges of stealing from six financial institutions during the property boom.

A sentencing hearing that was to have taken place in January was adjourned after counsel for Lynn, Paul Comiskey, said he was waiting for a psychological report on his client.

There were matters he wished to bring before the court that had to do with Lynn’s psychological health. These matters were not relevant during the trial, he said, but were now highly relevant and related to Lynn’s detention in Brazil.

READ MORE

Lynn spend more than four years in Brazil fighting extradition before losing his legal battle and being brought to Ireland to face trial. An earlier trial led to a hung jury but a trial last year led to Lynn’s conviction, after which he was remanded in custody.

Lynn, with an address at Millbrook Court, Redcross, Co Wicklow had pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between October 23rd, 2006 and April 20th, 2007, when he was working as a solicitor and property developer.

During the trial the jury was told that Lynn obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties in a situation where banks were unaware that other institutions were also providing finance. The properties included Glenlion, Lynn’s €5.5 million home in Howth, and multiple investment properties. The financial institutions involved were National Irish Bank, Irish Life and Permanent, Ulster Bank, ACC Bank, Bank of Scotland Ireland Ltd and Irish Nationwide Building Society.

Lynn claimed during the trial that the banks were aware he had multiple loans on the same properties and that this was custom and practice among bankers in Celtic Tiger Ireland.

As a solicitor in Blanchardstown, Dublin, Lynn specialised in litigation and property conveyancing, but quickly developed his business interests. He moved his practice to the Capel Building in the city centre and began to practise as Capel Law while becoming involved in property development by way of Kendar Holdings, which he incorporated in January 2003.

His initial ventures involved apartments in Co Leitrim and offices in Co Cavan, but he soon moved overseas, working on a holiday home project in Portugal and property ventures in Hungary, while continuing to run Capel Law. At the peak of his activities he was associated with almost 150 properties, a similar number of bank accounts in a number of jurisdictions, and assets with a nominal value of €50 million.

While in Brazil, he and his wife, Bríd Murphy, had a number of children. During his 2022 trial Lynn described the conditions in his Brazilian prison, which allowed conjugal visits, as harsh, with high levels of violence. “Brazilian prisons are very difficult for everybody,” he said.

During the same trial his wife said that the family was living on social welfare.