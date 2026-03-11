Fund seeks orders against jailed solicitor Michael Lynn for sale of properties

The Commercial Court heard that Pepper Finance wants former solicitor Michael Lynn, or someone acting on his behalf, to sign three deeds. Photograph: Collins Courts

A financial fund wants the High Court to clear the way for the sale of three properties on foot of orders made 18 years ago against jailed solicitor Michael Lynn.

The Commercial Court, the big business division of the High Court, ruled in 2008 that a debt owed by Lynn to Bank of Scotland Ireland (BOSI) was “well-charged” in favour of the bank on properties in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin, Lahinch, Co Clare and Co Leitrim.

On Wednesday, Lynn, appearing via video-link from Shelton Abbey prison in Co Wicklow, got a two-week adjournment of the sale orders application by Pepper Finance, which took over BOSI’s proceedings against Lynn after acquiring the relevant loans.

Lynn said he needed time to review the legal papers and to consult his criminal defence lawyers concerning whether Pepper’s application might prejudice his pending appeal against conviction.

The former solicitor last year lost an appeal over the severity of his 5½-year sentence for stealing more than €18 million from six financial institutions during the Celtic Tiger era. A date for his appeal against his conviction has yet to be fixed.

Barrister Rudi Neuman, for Pepper Finance, told Judge Eileen Roberts this was a “straightforward” application in aid of court orders already made.

There was “comprehensive evidence” to show Lynn bought the properties, the vendors received the money, and the orders included a declaration that an equitable mortgage was registered on the properties, he said.

Pepper is in possession of one property, which is rented, counsel said. Another is derelict and Pepper is “very concerned” about that but could not do anything until it got the sale orders.

All Pepper wants is to have Lynn, or someone acting on his behalf, to sign three deeds, he said.

Permanent TSB has a second equitable charge over two of the properties and anything above the sum due to Pepper would be paid to PTSB, counsel said.

All money from the sales would be lodged in the High Court examiner’s office, interest continues to accrue and would be an issue when the proceeds of sale came to be distributed, counsel added.

After Pepper contacted the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, it was informed the office had reviewed the papers in this matter and had no concerns about any prejudice to Lynn, he said.

In response, Lynn said he wanted a short adjournment because he had had no time to review the papers and wanted his criminal defence team to advise him if there was any prejudice in light of his pending appeal.

This case commenced in 2008, it is now 2026, he noted.

He was once a practising solicitor, “am rightly no longer”, he said. He had not practised criminal law and relied on his legal team to advise him in that regard. This was not “tactical manoeuvring”, Lynn said, he just wanted time to review the papers.

In reply, Neuman said Lynn had been represented by solicitors in this matter but they were permitted come off record in January.

Lynn had since indicated “more than once” that another firm, Phoenix Law, was coming on record but had also said they were just reviewing the papers.

The judge, noting that 18 years has elapsed since the well-charging orders were made and that Pepper still has work to do with two vendors of the properties, adjourned the matter to March 24th on the basis of Lynn paying Pepper’s costs for Wednesday’s hearing.

The judge told Lynn she wanted him to deal with the matter on that date. She would be “surprised” if this matter involved any prejudice in relation to his criminal appeal, she added.