Alison Chawke’s early prison release: was south Dublin woman given special treatment?

Alison Chawke, seen here leaving Limerick Circuit Criminal Court, was released less than a month into her sentence. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Alison Chawke, who was released from Limerick Prison just 25 days into a 12-month sentence, will be required to carry out community work up to three times per week under the terms of her release.

It could include cleaning graffiti off walls, shifts in a charity shop, assisting in a ‘tidy towns’ effort in a community and other forms of work to clean and improve public areas.

The mother of three will do that work under the supervision of the Probation Service, within a “reasonable” commute of her family home in Goatstown, south Dublin, sources said.

Chawke (41) was released from Limerick Prison on Tuesday, four weeks after being sentenced to two years and two months for assault, with the final 14 months suspended.

Was she given special treatment?

Her release, for which she applied shortly after arriving at the jail, has surprised some prison insiders, even those used to seeing prisoners being released very early, given the very short time she served and the violence involved in her offence.

She was assessed for early release and was deemed to be at very low risk of reoffending, which is the primary consideration when a prisoner is being assessed for any form of release.

Overcrowding at Limerick Prison is the worst in the prison system and was also a factor. The jail has the biggest percentage of prisoners on early release of any jail in the Republic.

It is understood the fact Chawke has young children was also taken into account. Imprisonment is regarded as much harder for women, especially those with children, than for men.

She was freed under a community return programme, the rules of which were relaxed in 2023 to ensure prisoners are eligible for early release from the start of their sentence. Previously, most prisoners became eligible only after serving half of their term.

Early release, in various guises, has become much more common since eligibility was broadened. As chronic overcrowding has worsened, early release has been used to free up cells for new prisoners.

There are now 5,619 prisoners in custody across the prison system – 117 per cent of bed capacity – with 339 sleeping on mattresses on floors.

Is Limerick unique?

The women’s facility at Limerick Prison is by far the most overcrowded. As a result, very early releases from that jail are common.

At present Limerick’s women’s prison has 90 prisoners, operating at 161 per cent of its bed capacity of 56. Chawke is one of 26 prisoners on some form of early or opened-ended ‘temporary’ release from the jail. That’s the equivalent of almost half the jail’s bed capacity.

She is also among 509 prisoners, men and women, across the prison service currently enjoying some form of early release.

Usually, prisoners who are freed very early, including just weeks into their sentence, have committed non-violent crimes.

However, in the case of offenders convicted for violence, sources said if they demonstrated a very low chance of reoffending, and their violence was seen as out of character, they too could secure early release.

The Irish Prison Service said it does not comment on individual cases, but that the community return scheme had been developed alongside the Probation Service to “facilitate offender reparation to communities”. The scheme also aimed to “incentivise good behaviour and engagement with therapeutic programmes” and was being used to help reduce overcrowding.

Those seeking release under the scheme “must have demonstrated a willingness to engage in authorised structured activities and rehabilitative opportunities while in prison”. They must also “be deemed to be of good behaviour while in prison”.

What have politicians said?

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Matt Carthy said the release of Chawke after she was jailed for assault “does raise serious questions”.

However, Social Democrats justice spokesman Gary Gannon said he believed Chawke’s release was “appropriate”, adding that women with children should not be jailed for short periods.

Saoirse Brady of the Irish Penal Reform Trust said the community return scheme under which Chawke was released was designed for people considered less likely to reoffend.

What did the court find?

Alison Chawke and her brother Bill Chawke, the adult children of prominent publican Charlie Chawke, were convicted of assaulting two men at a hotel in Adare, Co Limerick, three years ago.

Bill Chawke (31) of Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, was sentenced to two years and six months for the assault, with the final 12 months suspended.

The siblings, who had no previous convictions, attacked two innocent victims without provocation at the Dunraven Arms Hotel, Adare, Co Limerick, on November 9th, 2023. The assault was described in court as sustained and vicious, with the Chawke siblings pleading guilty and expressing remorse.