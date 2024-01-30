Property firm linked to landlord Marc Godart facing prosecution over fire safety notice

Marc Godart is a Luxembourg businessman with significant property holdings in Ireland, with an address at Reuben House, Reuben Street, Dublin 8

A property firm linked to landlord Marc Godart has been charged with failing to comply with a fire safety notice issued over a “potentially dangerous building” in Dublin.

Green Label Property Investments Limited, of Reuben House, Reuben Street, Dublin 8, was summonsed to face prosecution by Dublin City Council.

The case was listed before Judge Michael Ramsey at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

The firm faces a charge that as the owner of the building, comprising Unit 1, Block G, The Foundry, Beaver Street, Dublin 1, which comprises a potentially dangerous building, it failed to comply with a fire safety notice dated June 29th last year. The offence is contrary to the Fire Services Act 1981.

The council’s solicitor told the court it was day one of the proceedings, and the defence obtained an adjournment to receive disclosure of the prosecution evidence.

The company was represented by counsel, who was told the case would resume on March 5th.

Meanwhile, the firm and its director, Mr Godart, are being prosecuted in separate proceedings brought by the council for alleged breaches of planning laws through unauthorised short-term lettings in the capital. That case is also before Dublin District Court.

Mr Godart, a Luxembourg businessman with significant property holdings in Ireland, faces six charges, and Green Label Property Investments Limited has five. That set of charges are contrary to section 151 of the Planning and Development Acts 2000-2003 for unauthorised short-term lettings at three properties in Dublin 1: 11 Capel Street, Block G, The Foundry, Beaver St, and Unit 2A, The Forge, Railway Street. The offences were allegedly committed between June 4th and 6th last year.

Mr Godart has the same Reuben House, Dublin 8 address as Green Label Property Investments Limited.

Earlier this month, the council applied “to have the most urgent hearing date as possible in relation to these matters”. Asked by a judge about the nature of the allegations, prosecuting solicitor Michael Quinlan had said: “It relates to unauthorised short-term letting in relation to three properties by Mr Godart.” The case will be back before the court at a later date.