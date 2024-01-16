Man (20) charged with dangerous driving causing student’s death in Limerick

Joe Drennan (21) was standing at a bus stop on Dublin Road, Castletroy at around 9.30pm on October 13th last when he was hit by a car and fatally injured

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the death of a journalism student in Limerick last year.

Joe Drennan (21), who was editor-in-chief of the University of Limerick student newspaper, the Limerick Voice, was standing at a bus stop on Dublin Road, Castletroy at around 9.30pm on October 13th last when he was hit by a car and fatally injured. The driver failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí on Tuesday arrested and charged Kieran Fogarty (20), of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, with three offences relating to the incident.

Limerick District Court heard he was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing Mr Drennan’s death, one count of driving without insurance and one count of driving without a driver’s license.

READ MORE

Darach McCarthy, solicitor for the accused, applied to have a bail hearing heard in camera.

Sgt Ashling O’Neill said she was opposed to the solicitor’s application and that the State did not have any reason for having the bail hearing heard in camera.

Refusing the application, Judge Carol Anne Coolican said “justice needs to be administered in public”.

Mr Fogarty was held in continuing custody and the matter was adjourned until a bail hearing later today.