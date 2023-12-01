Stardust victims found huddled together ‘were caught out by the speed of the events’ inquest told

The inquest heard that with a premises the size of the Stardust, firefighters would normally expect to be fighting as blaze for several hours. Photograph: Tom Lawlor

Harrowing evidence from firefighters on the recovery of bodies, some “fused together”, from the 1981 Stardust fire was heard on Friday at Dublin coroner’s court.

Dermot Dowdall, a 26 year-old firefighter with Dublin Fire Brigade at the time of the disaster, gave evidence at fresh inquests into the deaths of 48 people, aged 16 to 27, in a fire at the Artane ballroom in the early hours of February 14th, 1981.

The first of the emergency responders who attended the Stardust disaster to appear at the inquests, Mr Dowdall said by the time he arrived at the scene of the inferno, at 1.49am – about six minutes after the first 999 call was received – the fire had already “largely vented itself” and most of those killed on the night “had already been deceased at that stage”.

“I would regard the fire as being out at that stage. The fire essentially reached its peak very, very quickly before a brigade ever got there,” he said. “Even on first arrival the main fire was done. There was still a lot of heat but from a technical point of view... the intensity of the fire was such that it had done all that damage in five minutes.”

With a premises the size of the Stardust, he added, firefighters would expect to be fighting the blaze for several hours.

He told the court he had taken a call at 1.43am in Tara Street fire station from John Fitzsimons, an off-duty DFB colleague who was inside the Stardust – where he worked as a part-time doorman. Mr Fitzsimons told him there was a serious fire – known as a “district call”.

“[He said] there was over 800 people in the building and that it would be hard to get them all out. ‘I am giving you a district call’. He repeated ‘It’s a district call’.

“I started to tell sub-officer Hughes, and I heard John Fitzsimons on the phone again saying, ‘I can’t stay. Send loads of ambulances.’”

He arrived, driving a DFB ambulance, and took nine people to St James’s Hospital, some of them very badly burnt, returning at sometime after 2.30am by which time the fire was mostly extinguished.

“We entered the building through exit number six and began the search the burnt-out seats ...We found two or three bodies, seated and fused together, between the seats at the back of the seats...It was gruesome work.” Bodies were taken out and lined up “in a very long line” on the ground outside.

He and a colleague searched the area in front of the main stage. Shown a floor-plan of the venue in the court, Mr Dowdall pointed to the dance floor area where they found “a group in a huddle basically all welded together” he said.

He believed “they were caught out by the speed of the events. The sheer reaction was defensive, that they grabbed one another, got their heads down and [would] not know too much after that”.

He brought two bodies to the city morgue, he said. “I brought Thelma Frazer and a person we couldn’t tell whether they were male or female ... I remember seeing Thelma Frazer inside because of her earrings,” he said. Thelma Frazer, from Sandymount, was 20.

Dr Cullinane said the second body was that of Michael Griffiths (17), from KIlmore.