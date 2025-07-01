GAA manager Rory Gallagher seeks damages from Jarlath Burns and the association over alleged defamation

Rory Gallagher is taking action over an email sent to Naas GAA in January. Photograph: Tom Maher/INPHO

GAA coach and former Derry football manager Rory Gallagher is seeking damages for alleged defamation and wants injunctions against the organisation and its president, Jarlath Burns.

A plenary summons filed in the High Court contains a series of claims linked to a controversy earlier this year about his taking on a new role with the Naas senior football team.

After it emerged in January that he was being considered for the role, Mr Burns emailed the Kildare club outlining his concerns and the Naas GAA executive opted not to go ahead with the proposed appointment.

Mr Gallagher, a former Fermanagh and Cavan footballer, stepped down as Derry manager in May 2023 after his ex-wife, Nicola, made allegations of domestic abuse. A PSNI investigation brought no charges.

An Ulster Council “temporary debarment” pending review was overturned by the GAA’s independent Dispute Resolution Authority in February 2024.

“I categorically deny the allegations levelled against me. I have engaged with every procedure available to me,” Mr Gallagher said in a statement in January.

“The [Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland] have issued two separate decisions finding that I have no case to answer.

“I have the full custody of my three children, and most importantly I engaged with the GAA’s own procedures which set aside my disbarment.”

Mr Burns, in his correspondence with Naas, acknowledged he had no authority to dictate club decisions and offered his opinion that the appointment of Mr Gallagher could have far-reaching consequences.

Now Mr Gallagher is seeking damages against GAA director Tomás Ó Riain, as the nominated representative of the GAA, and Mr Burns in his personal capacity and in his role as president of the association.

He is seeking damages for alleged defamation arising from an email sent on January 5th and an injunction preventing the defendants from publishing any “similar malicious falsehoods”.

Mr Gallagher wants a declaration that the defendants acted in breach of contract and due process when they, in effect, disciplined him on January 5th, thereby failing to be bound by a determination of the Dispute Resolution Authority in February 2024, and associated damages.

He is further seeking a declaration, and damages, that the defendants wrongfully induced or procured Naas to breach its lawful contractual obligations arising from a contract “made orally” between him and the Kildare club on or about late December 2024.

Mr Gallagher also wants an order restraining the defendants from inducing or procuring breaches of any contracts that may exist between him and other GAA clubs.

In his case, where he is being represented by Phoenix Law solicitors, Belfast, Mr Gallagher is also seeking several other declarations and orders by the court.

A spokesman for the GAA said it had no comment.

On RTE’s the Late Late Show in January, Mr Burns expressed the hope that Mr Gallagher would not take legal action.

“There is always a way back for people,” he said. “The GAA is not interested in cancel culture. There is always a way back for people and we have told Rory that as well. Rory is aware of the way back for him. I wish him and all of his family well and I hope we can reach a resolution on this.”