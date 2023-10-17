Ashling Murphy trial hears that accused told gardaí, ‘I did it, I murdered, I am the murderer’

Ashling Murphy case: The prosecution case is that Jozef Puska made that admission in St James’s Hospital in Dublin two days after she was attacked on the Grand Canal near Tullamore in Co Offaly on January 12th 2022, the court heard. Photograph: Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann/PA

A man on trial for the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy told gardaí, through an interpreter, “I did it. I murdered. I am the murderer”, a jury at the Central Criminal Court has been told.

The prosecution case is that Jozef Puska made that admission in St James’s Hospital in Dublin two days after Ms Murphy was attacked on the Grand Canal near Tullamore in Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022, Anne Marie Lawlor SC, for the DPP, said.

The jury will also hear that Mr Puska had said he was sorry, he did not do it intentionally, counsel said.

Mr Puska and Ms Murphy were not known to each other at all before this, counsel said. Ms Murphy was stabbed 11 times to the neck by Mr Puska and there was no other conclusion from the evidence that this was an intentional act of murder, she said.

Jozef Puska (33) is charged with the murder of Irish teacher Ashling Murphy who was found dead after going for a run along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

There was also CCTV evidence, DNA and witness evidence to support the prosecution case against Mr Puska, including cuts and scratches wholly consistent with his having left the scene where Ms Murphy was killed, she said.

The prosecution case is that he made up “a pack of lies” about his being stabbed in Blanchardstown to conceal the fact he had killed Ms Murphy, she said.

Counsel was opening the trial of Mr Puska (33), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, who, through an interpreter, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Murphy (23) at Cappincur, Tullamore, on January 12th, 2022.

Ms Murphy’s parents, Raymond and Kathleen, her sister Amy and brother Cathal were all in court when the trial got under way on Tuesday morning before Mr Justice Tony Hunt and a jury of nine men and three women.

Mr Puska, wearing a grey jacket, grey trousers and striped shirt, was seated, alongside an interpreter, opposite the jury.

Prior to the opening of the trial, Mr Justice Hunt told the jury counsel do not give evidence during a trial and the jury must decide the case on the evidence, from witnesses, they would hear in court.

The presumption of innocence is the starting position, it applies to Mr Puska and that position is maintained through the case, he said.