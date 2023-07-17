Man remanded in custody over murder charge related to body found off Donegal cliffs

Alan Vial appeared by videolink at Letterkenny District Court on Monday. Photograph: NW Newspix

A man charged with the murder of another man whose body was found off cliffs in Co Donegal has been remanded in custody.

Alan Vial appeared by videolink at Letterkenny District Court on Monday.

The 38-year-old from Drumanoo Head, Killybegs has been charged with the murder of Robert Wilkin on June 25th 2023 at a place unknown within the State.

Vial’s solicitor, Mr Patsy Gallagher was told that a book of evidence in the case is not ready yet.

The case was adjourned to August 10th next.

Mr Gallagher added that there is a consent to an extension of the remand.

Mr Wilkin’s remains were found in the water on July 3rd following a week-long search for his remains at the popular tourism destination.

It followed a tip-off to Gardai that a serious assault had taken place and an investigation was launched.

A full post-mortem has been carried out on Mr Wilkin’s remains but Gardai have not released the results for operational reasons.