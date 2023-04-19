Stephen Silver sentenced to life for murder of Garda Colm Horkan

Stephen Silver has been given a mandatory life sentence for the capital murder of Gda Colm Horkan in June 2020.

Silver (46) will serve a minimum of 40 years for killing Garda Horkan whom he shot dead on June 17th, 2020 in Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Trial judge Ms Justice Tara Burns said she had no discretion in the matter but to impose the maximum sentence for murder.

She acknowledged that Silver, from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo had a long history of mental illness, but had failed to keep up with his treatment programme and would now have to live with the consequences of that failure for the rest of his life.

More to follow.