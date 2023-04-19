Courts

Stephen Silver sentenced to life for murder of Garda Colm Horkan

Motorbike mechanic to serve a minimum of 40 years for killing committed in June 2020

Silver illustration

Stephen Silver (46) will serve a life sentence for killing Garda Colm Horkan. Illustration: Paul Scott

Ronan McGreevy
Wed Apr 19 2023 - 11:53

Stephen Silver has been given a mandatory life sentence for the capital murder of Gda Colm Horkan in June 2020.

Silver (46) will serve a minimum of 40 years for killing Garda Horkan whom he shot dead on June 17th, 2020 in Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Trial judge Ms Justice Tara Burns said she had no discretion in the matter but to impose the maximum sentence for murder.

Stephen Silver: The full story of his trial for the murder of Garda Colm Horkan ]

She acknowledged that Silver, from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo had a long history of mental illness, but had failed to keep up with his treatment programme and would now have to live with the consequences of that failure for the rest of his life.

READ MORE

More to follow.

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times

Stephen SilverCriminal CourtsMayo
LATEST STORIES