‘He was one of those people you may be lucky enough to come across once in a lifetime’ - Garda Colm Horkan remembered

Every time retired Garda sergeant John Hynes passes the spot where his friend Colm Horkan was shot dead, he says: “I stop and bless myself”.

And every time he drives up Patrick Street in Castlerea towards the junction with main street, he flinches as he approaches the place where Detective Garda Horkan was shot 11 times with his own gun.

“It’s constantly on your mind, what he went through, especially after what came out at the trial about his injuries”, said Mr Hynes, who caught the train to Dublin to attend Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, just as he attended both trials for several days.

There’s a plaque marking the spot where Colm Horkan was murdered, not that people from the community need a reminder about the events of June 17th, 2020.

For some people in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, Wednesday was a day of mixed emotions, yet another reminder of now abruptly the universally liked Garda had lost his life, but also a day when many were thinking of the two families caught up the catastrophic encounter between Stephen Silver and the detective.

Locals described Garda Colm Horkan as "a true gentleman"

Retired postman Danny Burke knew Colm Horkan well, their relationship based on their shared love of the GAA and the “banter” between the one time Roscommon selector and the fanatic Mayo supporter. “Colm was a true gentleman. He was very well liked as a Garda who carried out his duties in a professional but caring manner,” said the former county councillor. As a peace commissioner, he says the late detective often dropped into him to get documentation signed and the talk was always of the fortunes of the Roscommon and Mayo GAA teams.

“This is very hard on his family, especially his poor father,” said Danny. “Hopefully it will give Colm’s family some sort of closure but you have to also spare a thought for the defendant’s family. No parent ever raises a child to do such a violent act and this has to be hard day for that family too”.

Fr John McManus who administered the last rites to Det Horkan also hopes that the finalisation of the court proceedings will give “some sort of closure” to his family, Garda colleagues and the people of the town.

“So many lives were affected,” said the priest who was just heading to bed when he got a call about a “serious incident” up the street.

Moments after he arrived on the scene, “the paramedics stepped back” unable to do any more and Fr McManus administered the last rites as a growing number of Detective Horkan’s colleagues gathered in silence at the scene.

The parish priest said that the events of that night forced many locals to relive the killing of two other Castlerea-based detectives, Garda Henry Byrne and Detective Garda John Morley who were murdered after a bank robbery in Ballaghaderreen in July 1980.

“What happened to Colm brought a strong sense of solidarity that has continued since,” said Fr McManus. “I think it has strengthened the bond between the community and the gardaí. I was in and out of the barracks over those few days and it was like any West of Ireland funeral with all the cards and trays of sandwiches that went in there. People were desperate to do something to help”.

He too is conscious that another family has been deeply affected. “There is a sense that this has impacted a lot of people. And indeed for a small community like this, to have a shooting on your main street during the quiet of Covid, it’s not something anyone will forget. But hopefully today there will be some sense of closure.”

I had the great, good luck not just to come across Colm but to have him as my friend. — Retired garda sergeant John Hynes

Two women from Castlerea who initially declined to make any comment said that knowing members of the Silver family, while they felt as devastated as everybody for the Horkan family, they believed it was a complex situation.

“My understanding is that he (Silver) was quite ill,” said one woman. “I would say it is difficult for both families to make sense of all this. But I don’t think it helps to be judgmental. Nothing in life is that simple”.

She said it was “not a popular position” to feel sympathy for the Silver family but she did and was thinking of his mother and sister, and his nieces and nephews who must be struggling to understand.

“And I found it hard to explain to my small children how this could have happened, that someone was shot on the street they walk on. That is very frightening for them”.

One man said he felt no sympathy for Silver. “It is lucky that other gardaí did not die that night”.

Others refused to comment saying it was a difficult day for many people.

John Hynes said his view was that Stephen Silver had a number of choices that night. “He had the option of walking away when he saw the patrol car. Or he could have walked away when Colm got out of the car. And when he grabbed the gun, he was in charge then. He had options then too”.

The retired Sergeant who had worked with Garda Horkan through the investigation of a series of difficult rape and sexual assault cases, regarded him as “one of a kind”.

“He was one of those people you may be lucky enough to come across once in a lifetime. I had the great, good luck not just to come across Colm but to have him as my friend, one of my three best friends. He was like an uncle to my three children. Two of them are away and they will be ringing me tonight just to talk about what happened today.

“These are scars that will live on”.

Meanwhile, in Garda Colm Horkan’s hometown of Charlestown, Co Mayo, his extended family recalled fond memories of his life and the impact that he had on the community.

Kitty Walsh’s eyes welled with tears as she recalled her loving godson and nephew.

The 92-year-old recalled: “I was at his christening, first communion, Confirmation and his passing out parade in Templemore. Aren’t those wonderful memories?

“He was such a lovely lad, God bless him. He never forgot a family birthday”.

Kitty spoke to The Irish Times just after the news was broadcast that Stephen Silver had been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of the detective garda.

She confided: “It was a terrible episode but now the sentencing has brought a sense of closure.”

Despite the grief, pain and sadness inflicted by the murder, in the time since the murder, Kitty displayed no animosity or bitterness.

“It’s a shame, you know, that mental illness is flung on the side, not catered for. There are so many people suffering from it in different ways. There isn’t enough of a response. That’s the sad part of it”.

Reflecting on 2020 when Colm was murdered, Kitty recalled hearing a RTÉ news bulletin at 7am which reported that a garda had been shot with his own weapon while on duty in Castlerea.

“When I first heard this I said ‘thanks be to God it’s not Colm’ because I thought he didn’t carry a gun. I didn’t know he had got a promotion.

“An hour later my daughter and granddaughter came into my bedroom and told me it was Colm. I was disbelieving at first and told them so but my daughter insisted.”

Asked whether the pain caused by the manner of her nephew’s passing had eased with time, Mrs. Walsh replied: “You have to live with it whether you like it or not.

Since his untimely and brutal death, the feeling in Charlestown towards Colm Horkan, a stalwart member of the local Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club, has been one of enduring respect and affection.

Many members of the local community travelled to Dublin regularly in solidarity with the Horkan family during the early trial and subsequent retrial.

One of them, Gerry Murray, a member of Mayo County Council, said on Wednesday: “The reaction locally is one of relief that the family have got some kind of closure.

“In those circumstances you never quite get closure but this phase of what has been a long and protracted saga is over. But some scars will remain. We can’t get over the enormity of what happened”.

Councillor Murray said the local community is now firmly focused on raising whatever funds remains to be collected for a permanent memorial to the slain garda – the Colm Horkan Memorial Pitch and Walkway.

He noted that some of the happiest times in the young garda’s life were spent either playing on the existing pitch or keeping an eye on current and future talent from the sidelines.

Welcoming the 40 years (lifetime) prison sentence for Silver, Stephen Healy, a close friend of Colm Horkan’s and an official of the local GAA club, said that he expects a huge turnout for the third annual Colm Horkan Run next month May 28th. It is expected that the new pitch will open in June.

“It will be a huge asset to future generations”, Mr Healy predicted. “That will be Colm’s legacy to the town and the community”.