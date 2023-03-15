‘Gentleman’ Garda Colm Horkan fourth member of his class killed on duty

Det Garda Colm Horkan was shot dead during a stop and check, little more than a conversation, that should have been so routine he may not have ever mentioned it to anyone after the event.

Instead, Stephen Silver somehow managed to grab Det Horkan’s gun from him, shooting him 11 times on an otherwise quiet night in Co Roscommon during the pandemic-hit summer of 2020.

“I kept shooting until the gun finished and there was no ammunition left,” Silver said. His trial was told he had a “seething resentment” for gardaí and intentionally murdered Det Horkan; a contention by the prosecution the jury clearly believed.

The murdered detective was the fourth member of his class of 1994 from the Garda College, Templemore, Co Tipperary, to be killed while on duty. Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead during an armed robbery at Lordship Credit Union, Co Louth, in 2013. Two other classmates – Garda Ambrose Fogarty and Garda Eoin Fitzgerald – lost their lives in road traffic crashes in 1999 and 1998.

Silver, a 46-year-old motorbike mechanic from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, has been convicted of capital murder, which relates specifically to the murder of Garda members or prison officers in the line of duty. It carries a 40-year mandatory sentence, though he will serve a shorter term, of 30 years, due to a Supreme Court ruling in 2013. The court ruled prisoners serving 40 years for capital murder were entitled to automatic remission of 25 per cent, just like any other prisoner in the Republic.

After Silver’s conviction on Wednesday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said it was a “sombre” day for the Horkan family and An Garda Síochána. He added “Colm went to work in Castlerea Garda station” for a “routine day’s work” but was “murdered on duty and never came home to his family”.

“Colm’s death reinforces to every member of An Garda Síochána the reality of the dangers and the uncertainty of the work that we face every day,” Mr Harris said, also paying tribute to the his colleagues who investigated the murder and ultimately secured the conviction.

“Today we stand with and support Colm’s father Marty, his siblings, wider family and friends and we remember his mother Dolores and twin sister Colette,” Mr Harris said. “Today, as every day, we remember our colleague Colm who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the local community he served so well. He will always be remembered as the kind, caring man, and professional and empathetic Garda, that he was.”

Minister for Justice Simon Harris TD said “Colm’s murder in June 2020 shocked us all” and “stole from his family and friends a beloved, kind and gentle man”. His killing was “a personal loss for the whole country”.

“Det Garda Horkan exemplified the courage and dedication of An Garda Síochána, and I hope his family, friends and colleagues can take some comfort in justice being done today,” Mr Harris added.

In the immediate aftermath of Det Horkan’s murder, the sadness and grief of his family, friends and Garda colleagues was mixed with unanswered questions as to why Silver would want to kill him.

Det Horkan has been on duty for about 10 hours on June 17th, 2020, when he stopped his car to speak to Silver and his friend, James Coyne, as the pair were walking towards the centre of Castlerea just before midnight. Silver had earlier been driving a motorbike erratically around a local housing estate, shouting at local residents.

A simple stop by the roadside to speak to the men about the incident saw Det Horkan get out of his unmarked Garda car, before a scuffle ensued with Silver, who managed to grab the detective’s gun. Silver was wanted for no crime and it was highly unlikely he would have been arrested on the night. He claimed he did not believe Det Horkan was a Garda member and instead thought he was “a heavy down from Dublin” who was going to kill him with his gun.

From Charlestown, Co Mayo, Det Horkan was an avid GAA man and Liverpool FC supporter. He had won many accolades with Charlestown Sarsfields, including a Connacht Senior Club Football Championship in 2001, and had lined out for the Mayo U21s.

After leaving Charlestown for the Garda Training College in his mid-20s in 1995, the first 3 and half years of his career were spent in Finglas, north Dublin. After that he transferred to the West of Ireland, arriving in Castlerea in January 1999.

He served there for more than a decade, followed by a stint in his native Charlestown and then Ballaghaderreen, before returning to Castlerea just before his murder for a second term on promotion to detective.

John Hynes, a retired Garda sergeant who was close to Det Horkan, said he stood out in the Garda force as “a gentleman” committed to serving the public.

“From the get-go, Colm was the most reliable guy you could get, he was an absolute rock of integrity and sense. He was really and truly the true professional in the job, with attention to detail in every aspect of the job that was absolutely exemplary,” he said.

“I say this from the bottom of my heart, he really and truly was my right-hand man when I was there at work and he was one of the best friends I ever had both in An Garda Síochána and since I retired out of the job. He was the epitome of what it meant to be a guard in modern society.”