Man (22) accused of Sligo murders to go on trial next November

Yousef Palani is charged with murdering Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo last April. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A 22-year-old charged with murdering two men and attempting to murder another man in Sligo will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court next November.

Yousef Palani, of Markievicz Heights in Sligo, is charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Carton Heights in the town on April 10th last and of Michael Snee at City View in Sligo on April 12th last.

He is further charged with attempting to murder another man at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9th last.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott on Thursday fixed a date of November 13th next for the trial. Brendan Grehan SC for Mr Palani told the judge that he expected the trial to last four weeks.