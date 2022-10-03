Regency Hotel shooting trial: Dowdall to enter witness protection as he agrees to give evidence

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall faces spending the rest of his life in witness protection after his sentence for assisting the 2016 Regency Hotel shooting, the Special Criminal Court heard.

The 44-year-old has now agreed to give evidence against his former co-accused in the case, including Gerry Hutch, the alleged figurehead in the Hutch criminal organisation. The court heard he first indicated his willingness to co-operate with garda immediately after his arrest last year.

This means he is facing a “grim” future where he will be relocated abroad by gardaí and will only be able to return home in very limited, secret circumstances, his barrister Michael O’Higgins SC said at his sentencing hearing on Monday at the Special Criminal Court.

He will have to live anonymously, in exile and constantly looking over his shoulder, counsel said. “It is a very, very heavy burden,” he said. “It’s like taking your life and standing it on its head.”

Jonathan Dowdall had been due to stand trial for murder in relation to the attack which occurred on February 5th, 2016. However he entered a guilty plea last week to the lesser charge of facilitating the crime. His father Patrick Dowdall (65) pleaded guilty to the same offence.

Mr O’Higgins suggested to the court it was the Garda view that the criminals behind the Regency attack asked the Dowdalls to assist in order to make gardaí think republican paramilitaries were behind the attack.

The court heard the men assisted in renting a room in the hotel for one of the attackers.

The Regency attack resulted in the murder of David Byrne (34). It was carried out by criminals using automatic weapons while impersonating armed gardaí and was a significant escalation in the Hutch-Kinahan feud which is linked to up to 20 murders.

The Dowdall’s guilty pleas marked the first convictions in the long-running investigation. Three other men, including Gerry Hutch, are due to stand trial on Monday afternoon for their alleged involvement, although this is expected to be adjourned.

The sentencing hearing at the Criminal Courts of Justice took place amid extensive garda security, including armed officers stationed at the buildings entrance. After hearing a summary of the evidence, the three-judge panel led by Mr Justice Tony Hunt adjourned final sentencing to October 17th.

The court heard Jonathan asked about the witness protection programme following his arrest on suspicion of Mr Byrne’s murder in April last year. At the time he was serving a eight year sentence for false imprisonment relating to an incident where he and his father abducted and tortured a man in their home.

The following November he indicated he was willing to make a statement to gardaí. He was released from his previous sentence in April this year after which he was interviewed by gardaí.

Gardaí checked the veracity of his information and found it to be accurate. Last week gardaí took a formal statement from Jonathan. A new charge of assisting a criminal organisation was put to the accused and the murder charge was dropped.

Detective Sergeant Patrick O’Toole told Mr O’Higgins “a process is ongoing” regarding the possibility of Jonathan giving evidence for the prosecution in the forthcoming trial.

He agreed with counsel the accused has “implicated other persons” and is of value to the prosecution.