Parents of Nóra Quoirin settle action over ‘grossly defamatory posts’

The parents of Nóra Quoirin, who went missing and died while her family was on holiday in Malaysia, have settled a High Court action against Facebook and a user who posted material they say was “grossly defamatory” to them.

Maebh and Sebastien Quoirin travelled from the United Kingdom where they live for the settlement of their case, which was announced before High Court President Mr Justice David Barniville.

The defamation action arose out of “grossly defamatory” material posted by former Dublin-based solicitor Anne Brennan, on Facebook, now Meta Platform Ireland Limited, in 2019 and 2020, their counsel, Declan Doyle SC, instructed by solicitor Vivien Barror, told the court.

The parents settled their action, the terms of which are confidential, against Ms Brennan and Meta.

Ms Brennan, who retired from practice in 2014, was not present in court.

Rossa Fanning SC read out a statement in court on behalf of his client, Meta, which was part of the negotiated settlement.

He said a Facebook user posted a “series of allegations” on the social media platform that were “disturbing and offensive” to Mr and Ms Quoirin. These came at a “distressing time” for the Quoirin family, in the course of Nora’s disappearance and in the aftermath of the discovery of her body, he said.

Meta “appreciates that the user’s allegations were distressing to the Quoirin family and takes this opportunity to express its sympathy for the distress and trauma arising from the user’s allegations”, the statement went on.

Mr Fanning said the platform will “continue its efforts in preventing the misuse of its platform and ensuring the safety of its users”.

Mr Justice Barniville expressed his sympathy to Mr and Ms Quoirin and thanked them for travelling to attend court.

He struck out the case against both defendants, on consent, and vacated any previous orders.

Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, parents of Nora Quoirin who went missing and died in Malaysia, in August 2019, leaving the Four Courts in Dublin on Wednesday, where they read a statement to media announcing the settling of their case. Photograph: Collins Courts

Outside the court, Ms Quoirin said: “Today marks the end of another chapter in the quest for truth.”

She and her husband were satisfied this matter has now concluded and she thanked their legal team.

“We will continue our efforts in Malaysia in order to bring justice for our beloved Nóra,” she added.

Franco-Irish teenager Nóra (15) was discovered dead in the jungle nine days after she went missing from a resort in Malaysia in August 2019.

An inquest was held in Malaysia and a coroner ruled in January 2021 that the death was accidental, with no third-party involvement.

In June of last year a court in Malaysia overturned the “misadventure” inquest verdict, changing it to an open ruling.

At the time Meabh Quoirin said it was the “only reasonable” outcome.

Overturning the first ruling, the judge said it would not have been probable for the teenager to venture out on her own and navigate challenging terrain in and around the location she was found.