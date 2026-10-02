Woman arrested in Co Galway over alleged six-year harassment campaign

The woman is being held at a Garda station in the northwestern region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged six-year campaign of harassment in Co Galway.

Gardaí said the woman, who is in her 40s, was detained on Thursday for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 2020 and October 2026.

The Garda did not give any details of the alleged harassment.

The woman is being held at a Garda station in the northwestern region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.