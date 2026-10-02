Crime & Law

Woman arrested in Co Galway over alleged six-year harassment campaign

Offences are alleged to have taken place between January 2020 and October 2026

The woman is being held at a Garda station in the northwestern region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The woman is being held at a Garda station in the northwestern region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Fri Oct 02 2026 - 07:331 MIN READ

A woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged six-year campaign of harassment in Co Galway.

Gardaí said the woman, who is in her 40s, was detained on Thursday for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 2020 and October 2026.

The Garda did not give any details of the alleged harassment.

READ MORE

Drumcree proves that unification of Ireland is the North’s best bet

Ireland find their collective focus while Troy Parrott goes solo

Who owns Galway’s Eyre Square? The billionaires, hoteliers and publicans running the central plaza

Employee who sent Christmas email critical of organisation’s Irish skills fails in claims

The woman is being held at a Garda station in the northwestern region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter