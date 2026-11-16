State continued to fund Liberty Recycling unaware of money laundering inquiry

Liberty Recycling collected unwanted textiles and sold them to traders in Asia and Africa as well as in its nine shops across the State. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Liberty Recycling received hundreds of thousands of euro in State funding this year, with the Department of Social Protection unaware that the charity was at the centre of a big money laundering investigation.

The department confirmed it had provided more than €900,000 to Liberty since last year, most of which was paid after more than €34,000 in cash was discovered in suspicious circumstances during a Garda search at the home of one of the charity’s staff members in 2025.

Information published by the Charities Regulator suggested the department had ceased funding Liberty Recycling’s community employment (CE) scheme, a training course for vulnerable people, since last year.

[ Frozen bank accounts, suspicious transactions and seized luxury goodsOpens in new window ]

However, in reply to queries, the department said this was not the case.

It said it was “not aware” of the Garda search carried out in 2025 or the criminal investigation that was under way while it continued funding the now shuttered charity.

Information supplied by the department shows it paid €544,885 last year to Liberty Recycling’s CE scheme. A further €368,096 was paid by the end of September this year, by which time the investigation into the charity had gathered pace.

The Garda had been briefing the Charities Regulator about the inquiry since the summer.

The department said the funding was to “support participant wages, supervisor grant funding and other approved programme costs associated with the operation of the CE scheme”.

“Ninety-seven per cent of all funding provided by the department is for the wages of community employment participants and supervisors,” it said in a statement.

Looping - Liberty Recycling halted

“Departmental staff audit the CE company annually, ensuring that all funds provided by the Department are used appropriately on the CE scheme.”

Its funding of Liberty Recycling ceased as of September 30th, three weeks before news of the Garda investigation emerged publicly.

The regulator, in legal documents submitted during a High Court petition last month, said cash totalling €34,705 “believed to belong to the charity” was “found in the home of a [Liberty Recycling] senior staff member in suspicious circumstances” in 2025.

Liberty Recycling was chaired by Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, though there is no suggestion he is under investigation. He has since said he had no knowledge of alleged criminal activity occurring within the charity.

However, he accepted criticisms made by the Charities Regulator of shortcomings in oversight and governance. He also said his signature had been forged on some letters linked to the charity’s activities and he has asked the Garda to investigate.

Liberty Recycling collected unwanted textiles and sold them to traders in Asia and Africa as well as in its nine shops countrywide. It collected clothes, curtains, sheets, shoes, handbags and other items using a network of almost 500 clothes banks across the State.

The textiles were taken to the charity’s depot in Bluebell, Dublin 12, and sorted by CE scheme participants. Eight truckloads of clothing arrived each week.

However, last month it emerged that the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, or fraud squad, was carrying out a money laundering investigation into the charity.

[ More than 100 staff laid off at Liberty Recycling as gardaí examine links to AfricaOpens in new window ]

Two days of searches took place in October, with two BMW X5 vehicles, valued at €250,000, seized along with designer goods worth €40,000. Gardaí also suspect another BMW and a Porsche were bought via the charity since last year.

After news of the Garda inquiry emerged, the Charities Regulator applied to the High Court for the appointment of provisional liquidator KPMG.

Liberty Recycling’s bank accounts were frozen as part of the Garda investigation, and more than 100 staff at the charity have been laid off.

Gardaí are examining international transfers, including from Africa, which the Charities Regulator told the High Court “were not commensurate with the level of activity taking place” within the charity.

The regulator said, in petition documents prepared for the High Court, that based on information available “it appears some of this conduct [in the charity] is unlawful and/or was carried out for the benefit of an organisation, membership of which is unlawful”.