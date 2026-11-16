Ireland must ‘candidly’ examine impact of complex European regulation – Attorney General

Attorney General Rossa Fanning delivered the keynote address at an Irish Centre for European Law conference in Dublin last week. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The benefits of EU membership must not prevent Ireland from “candidly” examining the impact of the complex European legal framework, including on the delivery of infrastructure and competitiveness, the Attorney General has said.

The scale of the framework is “striking”, with more than 10,000 EU regulations adopted between 2016 and this year all directly applicable in Irish law, Rossa Fanning told a law conference in Dublin.

“While volume is not, of itself, evidence of overregulation, it certainly matters when assessing whether the resulting framework remains coherent, intelligible and workable.”

Regulatory complexity can, he said, have a knock-on effect, including on delivery of infrastructure.

The burden falls on business and citizens and on national administrations required to transpose, implement and enforce European law.

The drafters of legislation in his office spend considerable time preparing regulations necessary to give effect to European obligations, he said, “inevitably reducing the resources available to advance domestic priorities”.

As an EU member state that has “benefited enormously” from European law, and now contributes substantially to the bloc’s budget, he said Ireland is “well placed” to ask whether that law is achieving its purposes in practice.

He said there was a need to consider “whether it helps Europe to innovate and compete, or whether its volume and complexity have begun to stand in the way”.

Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union offered an opportunity to make that case constructively, he said.

“That is not an argument against European action. But the union can become its own worst enemy if, in seeking to legislate for every legitimate objective, it weakens its practical capacity to attain them.”

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Fanning was delivering the keynote address at an Irish Centre for European Law conference in Dublin on Friday titled Ireland’s Enduring Place in Europe and Why it Matters – the Legal View.

EU membership, he said, has “transformed” Ireland, opened markets, modernised institutions and placed Irish citizens, officials and courts within a shared European legal order. For much of our membership of the EU, the Irish debate was “facile and focused on what was in it for us”, he said.

Now the State can ask how effectively European resources are being used and whether the obligations accompanying European competence in each policy area are “proportionate” to the benefits secured.

That said, the value of membership cannot be “simplistically reduced to a balance sheet of payments to and from Brussels”, he said.

An EU-IMF programme provided a package of €85 billion to Ireland when it had effectively lost access to international markets by late 2010, and European legislation has strengthened working time entitlements and protection for part-time workers in Irish law, he said.

Member states supported Ireland through difficult Brexit negotiations, with protection of the Belfast Agreement and avoidance of a hard border adopted as EU objectives, Fanning said. However, the benefits of membership must not prevent Ireland “examining candidly” the costs of European action, he said.

Citing the controversy about the European Commission decision to remove authorisation for smoke flavourings added to ham, rashers and crisps for health reasons, he said, behind the headlines “lies a real cost for Irish business”. Up to 300 products on Irish shelves are said to be affected, including as much as 40 per cent of the ham and bacon sold in Ireland, he said.

Considered in isolation, an individual European measure may pursue “an entirely legitimate objective and rest upon a sound evidential basis”, he said.

“The harder question is what the cumulative weight of such measures does to Europe’s capacity to invest, innovate and compete.”

Without a strong and productive economy, Europe cannot sustainably finance its public services, its climate transition or the housing and infrastructure its citizens require, he said.

There is now broad agreement on the nature of the problem, and “some tangible results are starting to arrive”, he said. The commission has launched a “regulatory deep cleaning” exercise aimed at “reducing unnecessary complexity and increasing predictability”.

As Ireland’s EU presidency programme states, “simplification is about better regulation, not deregulation”, he said. As Europe seeks to strengthen its competitiveness, Ireland has an opportunity “to demonstrate how clear and workable laws can support that ambition”.

“The task is to preserve the protections secured by EU law while ensuring Europe retains the practical capacity to compete, invest and prosper.”