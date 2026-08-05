Man (20s) arrested over shots fired at house in Co Galway

A man arrested in connection with an incident in which a gun was fired at a house in Co Galway is being held at a Garda station in the northwest region.

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a gun was fired at a house in Co Galway on bank holiday Monday.

The man (20s) is being held at a Garda station in the northwest region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí responded to reports of gunshots at about 3.15am on Monday, and another man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the shooting and called for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area of Cúlán Eiscir Riada between 2.30am and 4am who may have information or footage has been asked to provide it to gardaí.

A technical examination of the home was carried out on Monday morning.