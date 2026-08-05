Crime & Law

Man (20s) arrested over shots fired at house in Co Galway

Gardaí responded to reports of gunshots at 3.15am on Monday; another man hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries

garda, gardaí, An Garda Síochána, garda lamp, garda station
A man arrested in connection with an incident in which a gun was fired at a house in Co Galway is being held at a Garda station in the northwest region.
Hugh Dooley
Wed Aug 05 2026 - 09:501 MIN READ

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a gun was fired at a house in Co Galway on bank holiday Monday.

The man (20s) is being held at a Garda station in the northwest region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí responded to reports of gunshots at about 3.15am on Monday, and another man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the shooting and called for any witnesses to come forward.

READ MORE

Glen Hansard funeral: A wicker coffin, a grieving widow and a son too young to be there

Camping in Ireland: Holiday for less than €500 a week for a family of four

The story of the student accused of deception against UCD and the allegations of image-based sexual harassment

Reuniting with my husband after a challenging period of separation, we sit in delicate territory

Anyone who was in the area of Cúlán Eiscir Riada between 2.30am and 4am who may have information or footage has been asked to provide it to gardaí.

A technical examination of the home was carried out on Monday morning.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter