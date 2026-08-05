Man (75) extradited from Australia to Northern Ireland on historical sex charges

The 75-year-old man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A pensioner has been extradited from Australia to face charges of indecent assault on a female and gross indecency with a child in Northern Ireland.

The 75-year-old man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday over the alleged offences in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

A police spokesperson said the man was extradited to the North on Wednesday.

They said he is set to stand trial for 14 offences of indecent assault on a female and three offences of committing an act of gross indecency with a child between the late 1970s and early 1980s.

“The male was initially arrested in Victoria, Australia, in 2023 and today completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland,” a police spokesperson said.

“Today’s extradition demonstrates our commitment to tracking down those wanted for serious offending here in Northern Ireland.

“In this case we worked closely with the UK Home Office and Australian authorities to locate, arrest and return this suspect.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

They added: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland appreciates the excellent help and support from our partners in the Australian Federal Police based in Victoria.

“We will continue to work together to make sure offenders are brought before the courts.” – PA