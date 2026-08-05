Man banned from RTÉ Cork allegedly breaches order

A court order had banned the man from the premises of RTÉ Cork and from contacting its staff. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man has appeared before Cork District Court having allegedly breached a court order that banned him from the premises of RTÉ Cork and from contacting its staff in the city.

Shane Matthews of Harbour Row in Cobh, Co Cork, last appeared before the court in July 29th. On that occasion the court heard he had allegedly breached the order on July 17th by shouting outside the RTÉ Cork building on Fr Matthew Quay in the city.

Garda Tracey Fleming said the 47 year old allegedly stated: “I will be back again and again and again.”

When Matthews appeared before the court on July 29th he was charged with engaging in threatening behaviour.

He claimed in court that RTÉ were bugging his phone. He blamed the broadcaster for losing information he claimed to have written on his Samsung device.

Matthews was remanded in custody to appear before the court again on Wednesday for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On Wednesday solicitor Diane Halahan stood in for defence solicitor Eddie Burke and asked that the case be adjourned until after mid August to allow for it to be dealt with by Burke.

Sgt John Dineen told Judge Monica Leech that the DPP had directed summary disposal on the two counts of criminal damage before the court.

Matthews first appeared in court in February when he was charged with criminal damage at RTÉ Cork.He allegedly threw red paint at the front door of the building on January 31st and February 6th last.

The judge remanded Matthews in custody until August 17th.

He was also charged with threatening behaviour on June 17th, having allegedly breached the terms of his bail by shouting abuse and threats outside RTÉ Cork on June 10th.