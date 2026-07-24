Car bomb linked to dissident republicans is seized in Co Monaghan

Gardaí found the device in a car on the N2, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan as part of a pre-planned operation into dissident republican activity. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí have seized the most significant car bomb found in the Republic of Ireland for years in an operation in Co Monaghan.

The device was being moved in a car for use by dissident republicans when it was discovered.

Senior gardaí were shocked by the nature of the device, both the sophistication of its construction, including plastic explosives, and the damage it would have done had it been used as planned.

Sources said the discovery of the device, up to a standard not seized by the Garda since the Troubles, underlined the continued threat posed by dissident republican groups on both sides of the Border.

Gardaí believe the device was being moved across the Border with the intention of using it in Northern Ireland.

The device was found in a car on the N2, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on Tuesday as part of a pre-planned operation into dissident republican activity.

The Irish Times understands it was a fully-constructed car bomb that was portable, and gardaí believe it was due to be attached to a vehicle in Northern Ireland.

“At approximately 3pm, members of An Garda Síochána attached to the Special Detective Unit stopped a vehicle travelling on the N2 south of Carrickmacross,” the Garda said in a statement.

“Following the vehicle stop, An Garda Síochána requested the assistance of the Irish Defence Forces EOD team.”

It completed an examination of the vehicle. “The outcome is not being released for operational reasons,” the Garda said.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 20s who is believed to be a student, was arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and remained in custody on Friday.

A man in his 40s has since been arrested as part of the investigation, with follow-up searches also carried out, in an operation being aided by the PSNI.

The male suspect is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at a Garda station in the Dublin region.