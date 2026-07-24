Man charged with Paul Mackin murder appears before court in Belfast

A man has appeared before court charged with the murder of a man in north Belfast.

Thomas McCauley (41), of Queens Parade, Belfast, was present at Laganside court on Friday where, in addition to murder of Paul Mackin, he faced charges of false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm against two separate women.

Paul Mackin died in hospital on Wednesday after police responded to reports of an assault at a house in the Duncairn Parade area earlier in the week.

The accused was asked if he understood the charges against him and a PSNI officer said she was able to connect him to the charges.

No application was made for bail and he was remanded into custody for four weeks.

He will appear before court again on August 21st. – PA