Man arrested over terrorist attack on PSNI station in Lurgan

PNSI officers carry out searchs after a delivery driver was threatened at gunpoint last March and forced to drive his car with an object inside to the police station in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A 35-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with an attack on Lurgan police station in March.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit announced the arrest on Thursday.

Searches of a number of properties were carried out in the Portadown area and items including electronic devices were seized.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Dissident republicans have been blamed for the incident in Lurgan on Monday, March 30th, when a food delivery driver was hijacked in Kilwilkie and forced to drive a “crude but viable” device to the PSNI station.

A PSNI spokesperson said the attack “put innocent lives at risk”.

They reiterated an appeal for anyone with information to contact police.

“Information can also be shared with the independent charity Crimestoppers, with 100 per cent anonymity, on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”