Crime & Law

Man arrested over terrorist attack on PSNI station in Lurgan

Suspect (35) detained as number of properties searched in Portadown area

PNSI officers carry out searchs after a delivery driver was threatened at gunpoint last March and forced to drive his car with an object inside to the police station in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
PNSI officers carry out searchs after a delivery driver was threatened at gunpoint last March and forced to drive his car with an object inside to the police station in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Thu Jul 09 2026 - 11:341 MIN READ

A 35-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with an attack on Lurgan police station in March.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit announced the arrest on Thursday.

Searches of a number of properties were carried out in the Portadown area and items including electronic devices were seized.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

READ MORE

How did England miss out on France star Michael Olise?

Mr Fox review: This beloved Dublin 1 spot has an impressive new chef. Does his menu deliver?

How a global gambling empire used Ireland to exploit addicts

I came to Dublin to learn English in 1996, and Ireland has never really left me since

Dissident republicans have been blamed for the incident in Lurgan on Monday, March 30th, when a food delivery driver was hijacked in Kilwilkie and forced to drive a “crude but viable” device to the PSNI station.

A PSNI spokesperson said the attack “put innocent lives at risk”.

They reiterated an appeal for anyone with information to contact police.

“Information can also be shared with the independent charity Crimestoppers, with 100 per cent anonymity, on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter