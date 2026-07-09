Sophie Toscan du Plantier family urge France to reject bid to overturn Ian Bailey’s conviction

Ian Bailey was convicted in absentia in 2019 by a court in Paris of the voluntary homicide of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. He had repeatedly denied the murder. Photograph: Tom Honan

The family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has written to the French government urging it to reject an attempt by a retired solicitor in the Director of Public Prosecution’s office to have Ian Bailey’s murder conviction overturned on appeal.

Bailey, who died in January 2024, was convicted in absentia by the Cour d’Assises in Paris in May 2019.

He was sentenced to 25 years in jail for the voluntary homicide of mother of one Toscan du Plantier (39) at her holiday home near Schull in west Cork in December 1996.

Robert Sheehan, the now retired solicitor at the office of the DPP who directed Bailey should not be prosecuted for the murder, has written to the French authorities urging them to overturn Bailey’s conviction.

Sheehan said separate forensic elements of the Garda cold case review involving American experts and checks of a Europe-wide DNA database had failed to link Bailey to the block and rock used to bludgeon Toscan du Plantier to death.

However, Toscan du Plantier’s uncle Jean-Pierre Gazeau has told The Irish Times the intervention is based on a flawed premise.

He said it was wrong for Sheehan to presume that because no reports have linked Bailey to the murder scene, he should then be considered innocent of the crime.

“The arguments now being put forward rest essentially on inferences drawn from the absence, to date, of any public disclosure concerning certain forensic investigations currently underway in Ireland,” he said.

Gazeau said the fact the Garda cold case team has begun searching international databases to seek a match for unidentified DNA found on his niece’s boot, shows “the investigation continues to progress nearly thirty years after the events”.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) was found murdered at her holiday home near Schull in 1996. Photograph: Family Handout/PA

[ Ian Bailey’s solicitor to explore appealing French conviction for Toscan du Plantier’s murderOpens in new window ]

He also said the French trial in which Bailey was convicted “followed a properly conducted judicial procedure, carried out in accordance with the guarantees of French law and after a thorough examination of the evidence then available”.

Gazeau acknowledged the unidentified DNA was not considered at the French trial, but said the court also recognised “no usable forensic evidence was found against anyone” before making its finding.

He said Bailey’s conviction was based on several other items of evidence submitted to the court including witness statements of scratches on Bailey’s hands on the morning the body of his niece was found.

It was also based on statements by several witnesses that he told people about the murder before he claimed to have learned about it, as well as his “evolving account of his movements on the night of the events”.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Gazeau said the French court also took account of Bailey’s “admissions to several distinct witnesses” that he had killed Toscan du Plantier, including statements made by Malachi Reed, Richie Shelley, and Helen Callanan.

The court concluded that it “considers that there is sufficient evidence to establish that he committed the acts with which he is charged” and convicted him.

Gazeau said Sheehan’s initiative risks “fostering the mistaken public impression that a final decision on French justice could be undermined by individual assessments made abroad, even though the scientific investigations to which they refer have not yet been completed”.

The move has led Bailey’s former solicitor Frank Buttimer to explore an appeal.

[ Former DPP solicitor asks French authorities to overturn Ian Bailey conviction for Sophie Toscan du Plantier murderOpens in new window ]