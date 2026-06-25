Man accused of Clifden Ipas centre murder found dead in prison

Ali Sohrabi (35) pictured arriving to court at the end of May. Photo: Dara Bradley

The man accused of the murder of his wife near an International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas) centre in Clifden was found dead in prison on Thursday.

Ali Sohrabi (35), of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody earlier after being charged with murdering a woman near Clifden, Co Galway.

Sohrabi was found dead in his cell at Castlerea Prison. The Irish Times understands that foul play is not suspected.

The body of Masoumeh Jafri Manojan, an Iranian national also known as Masuma Sohrabi, was discovered in late May at Waterloo Bridge in Clifden, near the International Protection Accommodation Service centre where she lived. She had sustained extensive injuries to her neck.

The 31-year-old mother of two young children was originally from Tehran in Iran and arrived in Ireland in 2024. She had been living in Clifden for about 18 months before her death and worked in a local hotel.

She was remembered as a loving and warm person whose aim in life was to support her children.

The Irish Times understands that Jafri Manojan had previously sought a court order placing restrictions on a man who was allegedly abusing her.

In a statement, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said it “can confirm that there was a death of a person in custody at Castlerea Prison 25 June 2026″.

“All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant,” it said.

IPS said the cause of death would be determined by the Coroner’s Office.