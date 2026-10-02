Sacked garda spared jail for control and coercion of wife over three years

Former garda David Reynolds (45) outside Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court at an earlier date after pleading guilty to the coercive control of his now-separated wife, Ashley Masterson, over a three-year period. Photograph: Tom Tuite

A former garda who treated his wife like “chattel” has avoided jail after pleading guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour over three years.

David Reynolds (45), who was dismissed from An Garda Síochána in August, had recorded conversations, installed a tracker on his wife’s phone, and ordered her to stay at home or locked her inside during a volatile and protracted period, Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court heard.

On Friday, Judge Keenan Johnson imposed an 18-month sentence suspended for eight years and ordered him to pay €10,000 in compensation.

His removal from the force came after he admitted to controlling and coercive behaviour from January 1st, 2019, until July 18th, 2022, which would have had a serious effect on his now-separated wife, Ashley Masterson.

The judge said Reynolds “has a very old-fashioned attitude that is left long in the past in Ireland today”.

Johnson noted evidence that during rows Reynolds had locked his wife inside or out of their home. Once, when she was out, he demanded to know where she was and insisted that she take a picture of her location to prove she was telling the truth.

The judge said the accused had a short fuse, controlled their finances and was the sole income earner; in one instance, he threw his wife on the ground outside their home, cutting her knees, and on another date put his fist through a bathroom window.

Counselling reports on Reynolds outlined that he had previously been treated for mental health issues.

He had also suffered injuries in a traffic incident, and his wife had felt the medication he received made him aggressive.

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The judge said it appeared that whenever he lost his temper, it subsided quickly and he would apologise.

Johnson said there were conflicting factors, but he took into account Reynolds’s involvement in his three children’s lives and wanted to ensure no further damage to them.

However, he highlighted how the manipulative behaviour had left the victim emotionally scarred and now living in cramped conditions since moving out.

The judge said it was clear their relationship was volatile and there had been physical violence on each side.

Masterson did not attend the sentencing but attended the previous hearing in May, when her victim impact statement was read into the court record. It began with: “I waive my right to anonymity,” meaning he could be named.

Ashley Masterson outside Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court at an earlier date for the case against her now-separated husband, former garda David Reynolds (45). Photograph: Tom Tuite

Her statement continued, “As a result of my marriage, I have been left with constant fatigue, stress and anxiety. The ongoing argument, control and bullying have left me emotionally scarred and with massive trust issues against people, even when they are trying to help me; I push them away to protect myself. I am filled with sadness and shame that I have missed out on the most important years of my children’s childhood.”

Garda Sergeant Orla Keenan agreed with Cathal Ó Braonáin, instructed by the State solicitor for Westmeath, Matt Shaw, that the woman made complaints to gardaí in Mullingar.

After Masterson made the complaints, the seizure of the accused’s phone revealed 13 hours of recorded conversations.

The court heard that they married in 2011; Reynolds later began accusing Masterson of lying, or infidelity, did not want her to see a friend he disapproved of and stopped her from leaving the house.

In the recordings, the couple could be heard shouting at each other, with sounds of the arguments becoming physical on both sides.

Reynolds, with an address near Mullingar, joined An Garda Síochána in 2003, and from the following year he worked in traffic policing out of Dublin Castle before being transferred to the Westmeath Division in 2019.

Defence counsel Andrea Callan said that there appeared to be financial pressures, Reynolds had a long commute, and both individuals were dealing with mental health issues. She said her client now accepted that he overreacted.

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In court, Reynolds spoke only to confirm his plea and agree to the terms of his suspended sentence.

He was suspended in January, obtained construction work and had become extremely isolated, the court heard.

Johnson said Reynolds had fallen from grace and lost his reputation, but stressed that as a member of the Garda he was held to a higher standard than other members of the public.

The judge also ordered him to comply with probation supervision for 18 months and attend anger management counselling.

Reynolds entered an additional plea on Friday to an unrelated offence under section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, for falsifying a vehicle change-of-ownership document to avoid paying motor tax over four years. He will receive a Probation Act order on that charge if he donates €1,000 to the Garda Benevolent Fund by next Tuesday.