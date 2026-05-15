Bank customers urged to be vigilant for card tap scams

Bank of Ireland is urging customers to check the total before tapping their card. Photograph: Getty Images

Bank of Ireland has issued a warning to card users to be vigilant for a scam where consumers are being “significantly overcharged” at point of payment.

The scam typically involves a customer in a bar, cafe or restaurant being issued with a bill, or verbally told the amount, but a much higher amount is entered on the card terminal.

The scammers rely on the customer not checking the amount shown on the terminal before they tap or enter their card and pin.

“In some cases, this can happen quickly, particularly in busy environments, where people may be distracted, rushed, or less likely to carefully check the payment amount” before tapping their card or entering details, the bank said.

Nicola Sadlier, head of fraud with Bank of Ireland, said the bank has received an increased number of reports of this type of fraud and is urging consumers to always pause and check the total shown on the card terminal before completing any transaction.

“Card payments are quick and convenient, but that speed can also be exploited by fraudsters. We are seeing an uplift in cases where people are being caught out by significantly higher amounts being entered at the point of payment,” she said.

“The key message is simple: check the total before you tap. Fraudsters often rely on distraction, pressure, or a busy environment to push a payment through before the customer has had a chance to notice the amount being charged.”

Taking a moment to look at the card terminal before using a card can help prevent this type of fraud, she said. “If the amount doesn’t look right, stop the transaction and query it immediately.”

The bank has urged card users to always look at the terminal before entering details; to be particularly cautious if they feel rushed or pressured into making a payment quickly; to avoid handing their card to anyone else to complete a transaction; to enable card transaction alerts on their accounts in order to spot unexpected charges instantly; and review bank statements regularly and report anything unusual immediately.

Customers who notice an unfamiliar or incorrect charge are urged to contact their bank immediately using the contact details on the back of their card or through official bank apps or websites.

Bank of Ireland said it continues to invest in fraud monitoring and customer protection measures, while working closely with customers to help them stay safe from evolving fraud tactics.

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